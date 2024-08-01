Wilmington, Delaware--(Newsfile Corp. - August 1, 2024) - Crypto APIs, a leading provider of blockchain infrastructure solutions, is pleased to announce the launch of its premium blockchain RPC dedicated nodes infrastructure.





Addressing Industry Pain Points

The blockchain industry often faces high costs, unreliable service providers, and an inability to meet customer demands, especially during peak times. Crypto APIs has designed their dedicated nodes infrastructure to address these challenges by providing superior performance, low latency, and scalability.

Crypto APIs Dedicated Nodes Infrastructure Performance

Crypto APIs' dedicated nodes aim to ensure 99.9% uptime and rapid response times starting at just 25 milliseconds. Clients can take advantage of the hybrid-cloud infrastructure, choosing either EU-based servers or Google Cloud servers in over 40 locations worldwide for more stable connections. The service supports over 50 blockchain protocols, including Bitcoin, Solana, Ethereum, Polygon as well as others, with the option to add support for any public blockchain upon clients' request.

Client-Centric Solutions Optimized for Results

"We listened to our clients' feedback and developed a dedicated node infrastructure that sets a new standard in the industry," said Nashwan Khatib, CEO of Crypto APIs. "Our dedicated nodes deliver unparalleled value at a highly competitive price, ensuring that affordability doesn't compromise quality or performance."

August Launch Celebration

To mark the launch of Crypto APIs' dedicated nodes infrastructure, the company is engaging in an August Launch Celebration. Interested parties should visit the dedicated nodes page, available at the following link, for more information: https://cryptoapis.io/products/dedicated-nodes.

About Crypto APIs

Crypto APIs is a leading provider of blockchain infrastructure solutions, dedicated to delivering high-performance, reliable, and affordable services to businesses worldwide. With a focus on client satisfaction and industry-leading technology, Crypto APIs continues to expand its service portfolio to provide solutions for all kind of businesses operating within the crypto and blockchain sector.

