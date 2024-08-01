Leading cybersecurity and compliance company brings extensive experience in securing payment data globally to PCI SSC.

VikingCloud, the leading predict-to-prevent cybersecurity and compliance company, was selected to join the PCI Security Standards Council (PCI SSC) Global Executive Assessor Roundtable (GEAR). Having been a member since the roundtable's inception, VikingCloud is now serving its fourth consecutive term, highlighting its leadership and commitment to innovative payment security solutions.

The PCI SSC Global Executive Assessor Roundtable serves as a direct channel for communication between the senior leadership of payment security assessors and PCI SSC senior leadership.

VikingCloud is one of 33 organizations selected to join the PCI SSC's Global Executive Assessor Roundtable in its efforts to secure payment data globally. As strategic partners, roundtable members bring industry, geographical, and technical insight to PCI SSC plans and projects on behalf of the assessor community.

VikingCloud's participation reflects a long-standing commitment to enhancing payment security and its capability to provide unparalleled cybersecurity expertise and support. More than 20 years ago, the company helped develop standards that became the PCI DSS and has been a participating member of GEAR since year one. As a member of this roundtable, VikingCloud actively contributes to developing comprehensive security strategies that address emerging threats and safeguard the integrity of the global payment ecosystem.

VikingCloud's VP of Compliance Risk Services, Michael Aminzade, commented:

"VikingCloud's invitation to the PCI Security Standards Council Global Executive Assessor Roundtable for an additional fourth term validates the critical work our team performs across the payment security landscape. VikingCloud has been a key player in GEAR from the start. Our extensive experience with top acquirers, processors, and our 4 million customers in more than 70 countries has allowed us to offer unique and valuable expertise, industry knowledge, and feedback to help enhance the security of payment data and address real-world customer and industry challenges."

PCI SSC Executive Director Gina Gobeyn, commented:

"The Global Executive Assessor Roundtable provides industry expertise and perspectives that influence and shape the development of PCI Security Standards and programs. We look forward to our continued partnership with VikingCloud in our efforts to help organizations secure payment data globally.

"We need voices from across the assessor community to help ensure we provide the best standards and programs to support the industry in protecting against today's modern cybercriminal. We're pleased to have VikingCloud once again on the PCI SSC Global Executive Roundtable to provide critical insights and help us build on the great efforts that are already being done to increase payment security globally."

About VikingCloud

VikingCloud is the leading Predict-to-Prevent cybersecurity and compliance company, offering businesses a single, integrated solution to make informed, predictive, and cost-effective risk mitigation decisions faster. Powered by the Asgard Platform, the industry's largest repository of anonymized cybersecurity and compliance event data, we continuously monitor and analyze over 6+ billion online events every day.

VikingCloud is the one-stop partner trusted by 4+ million businesses to provide the predictive intelligence and competitive edge they need to stay one step ahead of cybersecurity and compliance disruptions to their business. Our 1,000 dedicated cybersecurity and compliance expert advisors understand that it's not just about technology. It's about transacting business and delivering an exceptional customer experience every day, without fail. That's the measurable value we deliver. And that's what we call Business Uninterrupted. For more information, visit www.vikingcloud.com and visit us at www.linkedin.com/company/vikingcloud/.

About the PCI Security Standards Council

The PCI Security Standards Council (PCI SSC) leads a global, cross-industry effort to increase payment security by providing industry-driven, flexible, and effective data security standards and programs that help businesses detect, mitigate, and prevent cyberattacks and breaches. Connect with the PCI SSC on LinkedIn. Join the conversation on X (formerly Twitter) @PCISSC. Subscribe to the PCI Perspectives Blog. Listen to the Coffee with the Council podcast.

