Elite, a leading provider of financial management and business operations solutions to the world's most successful law firms, today announced Steve Payne has been appointed as its new Chief Revenue Officer.

Payne will lead the company's global Sales team, as well as business development, solution consulting and sales operations, and focus on driving Elite's growth by expanding market share with new customers and further developing relationships with existing customers. Before Elite, Payne most recently worked with Comcast SportsTech and Boomtown Accelerators as an Executive Advisor to multiple investment partners and technology start-up companies. Prior to that, he spent 17 years at MediaKind (previously Ericsson Media Solutions and Tandberg Television), and he served as President and Chief Revenue Officer in his last four years with the company. During his time there, he led the company through various phases of acquisition and divestitures, while also driving a significant cloud transformation.

"As a cloud-native, SaaS company, Elite is rapidly transforming the legal technology industry, and we are leading our customers through a period of significant change," said Mark Dorman, CEO of Elite. "Steve's proven leadership and deep experience forging new customer relationships, while strengthening existing ones, will be essential to accelerating our growth strategy and delivering increased value to our customers, the world's leading law firms."

Payne added, "Elite is a visionary company working with law firms of all sizes who are focused on leveraging the cloud to improve operational efficiency, increase security, enhance decision-making and improve profitability. The opportunities for growth and innovation are immense, and I am excited to join Elite at this critical time."

About Elite

Since its founding in 1947, Elite has transformed law firms with innovative technologies that are at the center of their success. Today, Elite is a leading, independent technology company that continues to develop cutting-edge digital financial solutions that drive success for the world's most successful law firms. Visit elite.com to learn more.

