Black Diamond Networks Announces European Expansion

BASEL, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2024 / Following its success in the United States, Black Diamond Networks (BDN), a leading provider of professional staffing solutions, is excited to announce its European expansion by opening the company's first international office in Basel, Switzerland. This strategic move marks a significant step forward for BDN, allowing it to connect top talent with leading companies across the European landscape.

A Leader for BDN's European Journey

The company is thrilled to announce Rob Berlan as Vice President of BDN's international operations. Berlan's proven track record of driving innovation and success at BDN positions him perfectly to lead its expansion efforts. He'll be joined by a powerhouse team of account executives and recruiters: Brecken Morgan, Sean Murphy, Thomas Knoll, and Dallas Kopas, as well as BDN's new Swiss colleagues Anna Kwaczynska, Martin Lapaj, Marina Novik, Teresa Barreiro-Meiro Ruiz, and Zak Cook. This exceptional team will build a strong foundation for BDN's European presence. Rob Berlan, VP of International Operations, states, "The Basel Area positions itself as the ideal location for BDN's expansion. A high concentration of life sciences companies directly aligns with our core strengths in R&D, clinical trials, and product development. This fosters a competitive environment attracting a top-tier talent pool. Additionally, Basel's central European location offers easy access to other major hubs, and the work culture's similarity to the U.S. ensures a smooth transition for BDN."

Delivering Exceptional Service in Europe

BDN's Basel office, which opened in early 2024, is initially focused on the life sciences and technology sectors, leveraging the company's expertise in these sectors to provide exceptional staffing solutions to European companies. BDN is committed to building strong relationships with European businesses and understanding the unique needs of the region's talented life sciences and technology professionals. Bret Cerasoli, President of Black Diamond Networks, says, "We're thrilled to announce our expansion into the European Market. This exciting development allows us to bring our unmatched quality, award-winning customer service, and industry-leading speed to a whole new audience. European clients can now expect the same seamless experience enjoyed by our U.S. customers, with the added benefit of localized support to ensure a perfect fit for their needs."

A Shared Journey of Growth

This expansion presents exciting opportunities for both BDN and the European workforce. European professionals will gain access to a wider range of career opportunities while BDN expands its talent pool to better serve clients both domestically and internationally. BDN is excited about the immense potential of the European market and looks forward to replicating its U.S. success story. Stay tuned for further announcements regarding BDN's specific service offerings in Europe. The company appreciates the continued commitment to BDN as it embarks on this new chapter.

About Black Diamond Networks

Black Diamond Networks is a leading provider of professional staffing solutions, specializing in connecting highly skilled professionals with top companies in the life sciences, engineering and technology sectors. Learn more at www.blackdiamondnet.com.

