1upHealth Launches Customer Advisory Board to Advance Industry-Wide Interoperability and Fuel Technological Innovation

New Group to Draw on Insights from Leading Health Plans to Enhance Company Solutions and Accelerate Industry Progress and Strategic Impact

1upHealth, the leading health data management platform provider for claims and clinical data interoperability, today announced it has formed a Customer Advisory Board (CAB) to leverage the unique expertise of its client base and drive company and industry innovation. The CAB showcases a broad collective of executives from leading health plans such as CVS/Aetna, Mass General Brigham Health Plan, AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), Cigna Healthcare, Fallon Health, and MCS.

Members of the CAB will draw on their unique industry perspectives and experience to advise 1upHealth on business strategies and advance the company's data platform, supporting its broader goal of optimizing interoperability across the healthcare ecosystem. 1upHealth and CAB members will meet throughout the year to identify health plans' priorities and ways to address their top challenges, as well as evolve the product roadmap to best serve interoperability and computing needs for years to come.

"Healthcare organizations are facing unprecedented challenges right now with constant regulatory changes and technological advancements. Those dedicated to improving the system, and solving root issues like interoperability, are the ones we want to work with," said John Budaj, Vice President of Information Technology, Fallon Health. "We are proud to be an inaugural member of the 1upHealth Customer Advisory Board to enhance their vision of interoperability and collaborate with other healthcare leaders to build healthier patients and a healthier industry at large."

1upHealth has been guiding the industry to computable interoperability since 2017. The company works with more than 80 enterprise organizations spanning health plans, state Medicaid, providers, and digital health companies. It has the most implementations of CMS APIs in the market and is well-positioned to help organizations ensure compliance with CMS interoperability regulations. With the support of the CAB, 1upHealth aims to build on this powerful foundation and embark on the next stage of company growth and technological evolution.

"In this pivotal moment in healthcare's trajectory, collaboration among top minds is paramount for meaningful innovation and change," said Nolan Kelly, 1upHealth Chief Customer Officer. "As we continue pursuing our mission of 'better healthcare for all,' we know interoperability is key for driving improvements in quality, value, and outcomes. With powerful insights and guidance from our health plan partners, we can continue leading the way in CMS interoperability compliance and creating lasting change in the industry."

About 1upHealth

Driven by a purpose of better healthcare for all, 1upHealth is the national leader in health data interoperability and one of the fastest-growing health IT companies in the United States. Our modern data platform is built on a standards-based cloud architecture specifically designed for the healthcare industry, making it easy to acquire, manage, share, and compute data. From leading health plans and state Medicaid agencies to innovative digital health organizations and top-performing ACOs, over 80 health organizations rely on 1upHealth to seamlessly exchange data across the healthcare ecosystem to reduce risk, lower costs, and improve patient outcomes.

