GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Announcing New Initiative For Fund Support

RYE, N.Y., Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE: GNT) (the "Fund"), announced today new marketing initiatives and support to strengthen the dialogue with shareholders and investors and gain increased recognition of the Fund.



David Schachter, Senior Vice President of GAMCO Investors, Inc., has extensive closed-end fund sales, marketing, and administrative expertise acquired during his 40 year career in closed-end funds. For the past twenty-five years, he has been Vice President of the Gabelli Utility Trust, a position he will continue to hold. Prior to joining Gabelli in 1998, Mr. Schachter worked for Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, a recognized authority specializing in closed-end funds. In addition to making several television appearances, he has been quoted in numerous newspapers and magazines on topics related to the industry. He co-authored the report "Closed-End Funds Managed Distribution Policy," which has influenced the policies and practices of closed-end funds.

Speaking of his responsibility, Mr. Schachter said, "I am excited to raise awareness of The GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust and look forward to spreading the word about the Fund. It is my stated goal to narrow the discount of our Fund and I have asked the Fund's Board of Trustees to bestow upon me the honorary title of 'Discount Doctor' to help accomplish this. I will dedicate myself and pledge to work to this specific objective, which will be accomplished in several to be communicated ways." Mr. Schachter, together with his colleagues, plans to continue educating investors and financial professionals about closed-end funds and stimulate interest with several new initiatives for The GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust.

Closed-end funds are often overlooked investment opportunities and provide investors with professional money management, verifiable track records, income, and many times outstanding value.

Financial professionals and investors are invited to contact Mr. Schachter directly at (914) 921-5057 or (800) GABELLI. "I have been privileged to talk with thousands of investors and financial advisors throughout my career and look forward to meaningful engagement as I work to narrow the discount of The GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust."



Gabelli Funds, LLC is the adviser to thirteen closed-end funds which trade on the NYSE: Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE: GAB), Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund (NYSE: GCV), Gabelli Multimedia Trust (NYSE: GGT), Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE: GUT), Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE: GDV), Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSE American: GLU), Gabelli Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSE American: GGN), The GDL Fund (NYSE: GDL), Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Rx Trust (NYSE: GRX), Gabelli Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE: GNT), Gabelli Global Small and Mid-Cap Value Trust (NYSE: GGZ), Bancroft Fund (NYSE American: BCV) and Ellsworth Growth & Income Fund (NYSE American: ECF). As of June 30, 2024, the thirteen Gabelli closed-end funds had total assets of $7.0 billion.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of the Fund before investing. For more information regarding the Fund's distribution policy and other information about the Fund, call:

The Fund's NAV per share will fluctuate with changes in the market value of the Fund's portfolio securities. Stocks are subject to market, economic, and business risks that cause their prices to fluctuate. Investors acquire shares of the Fund on a securities exchange at market value, which fluctuates according to the dynamics of supply and demand. When Fund shares are sold, they may be worth more or less than their original cost. Consequently, you can lose money by investing in the Fund.

Covered Call and Other Option Transaction Risks. There are several risks associated with writing covered calls and entering into other types of option transactions. For example, there are significant differences between the securities and options markets that could result in an imperfect correlation between these markets, resulting in a given transaction not achieving its objectives. In addition, a decision as to whether, when, and how to use covered call options involves the exercise of skill and judgment, and even a well-conceived transaction may be unsuccessful because of market behavior or unexpected events. As the writer of a covered call option, the Fund forgoes, during the option's life, the opportunity to profit from increases in the market value of the security covering the call option above the exercise price of the call option, but has retained the risk of loss should the price of the underlying security decline.

About The GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

The GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a diversified, closed-end management investment company with $140 million in total net assets whose primary investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The Fund invests primarily in equity securities of gold and natural resources companies and intends to earn income primarily through a strategy of writing (selling) primarily covered call options on equity securities in its portfolio. The Fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC, a subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (OTCQX: GAMI).

Investor Relations Contact:

