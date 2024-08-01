Sappi North America: Sappi's 2024 'Employee Ideas That Matter' Winners Drive Positive Impact Across Local Communities

Sappi employees provide assistance to 27 charitable organizations

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2024 / Sappi North America, Inc., a leading producer and supplier of diversified paper, packaging products and pulp, today announced the winners of its 2024 Employee Ideas that Matter (EITM) grant program, donating a total of $60,000 to 27 charities in the environmental, healthcare, educational and community spaces.

Inspired by more than two decades of success from its Ideas that Matter grant program - the only operation of its kind in the paper and packaging industry - Sappi established EITM in 2016. The annual program recognizes Sappi employees who support the efforts of nonprofit organizations in their communities and provide them with direct funding. Employees are encouraged to nominate charitable projects that benefit their communities to a panel of judges composed of senior leadership.

"Our EITM program is the embodiment of Sappi's core mission: to create a thriving, sustainable world for everyone. Employees from all levels of our company have participated in EITM, which has provided significant positive social impact throughout the communities we operate in," said Patti Groh, Director of Communications. "Social responsibility is a core value at Sappi, and we're proud to support this year's recipients and the organizations that are meaningful to them and their communities."

2024 EITM recipients include:

Andrew Skrzypek from Westbrook for Operation Reboot Outdoors

Art Gist from Cloquet for Lakehead Harvest Show

Austin Gilboe and Tony Ouellette from Somerset and Tech Center for Spruce Mountain High School Envirothon Team

Brad Bryant from Westbrook for The Locker Project

Carol Morin from Portland for Thomas Behan Fund

Cody Lachance from Somerset for Winslow Elementary School

Cory Johanneson from Cloquet for Rice Lake Fire Department

Deanna Baert & Lisa Dyke from Portland for Saco Meals Program

Estefanie Franco from Boston for Wrentham Public Schools

Gary Sweeney from Westbrook for Bill of Rights Institute Organization

Guylaine Chabot from Matane for Volunteer Action Center

Jen Chase from Portland for China Lake Association

Justin Finke from Cloquet for Piedmont Heights Youth Hockey (PHYH)

Katelyn Gendron from Portland for WinterKids

Katherine Gagnon from Portland for Windham Primary School

Line Simard and Dany Savard from Matane for C-TA-C

Michael Greene from Westbrook for Greater Portland New England Mountain Bike Association (GPNEMBA)

Michael Leslie from Boston for Agassiz Village

Paul Randall from Somerset for Operation at Ease

Rae Ann Quirion from Somerset for Kennebec Valley Quilters

Robert Forsberg from Sales for Danbury Grassroots Academy

Roby Redwine from Portland for Portland Trails / Stroudwater Bridge Project

Tara Kimmel from Cloquet for Fond du Lac Reservation

Timothy Larson from Cloquet for Healing Paws Rescue

Tyler Psyck from Cloquet for Carlton Fire and Ambulance

William Wescot from Westbrook for Pleasant River Assembly #45, International Order of the Rainbow for Girls

Zane Brown from Somerset for Solon Vol. Fire Department

To learn more about Sappi's social impact initiatives, visit: https://www.sappi.com.

About Sappi North America, Inc.

Sappi North America, Inc., headquartered in Boston, is a market leader in converting wood fiber into superior products that customers demand worldwide. Our four diversified businesses - high-quality Graphic Papers, Dissolving Pulp, Packaging, and Specialty Papers deliver premium products and services with consistent quality and reliability. Our high-quality Coated Printing Papers are used for premium magazines, catalogs, books, direct mail and high-end print advertising. We are a leading manufacturer of Dissolving Pulp, which is used in a wide range of products, including textile fibers and household goods. We deliver sustainable Packaging and Specialty Papers for luxury packaging and folding carton applications with our single-ply packaging brands and for the food and label industries with our specialty papers. We are one of the world's leading suppliers of Casting and Release Papers with lines for the automotive, fashion and engineered films industries.

Sappi North America is a subsidiary of Sappi Limited (JSE), a global company headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa, with more than 12,000 employees and manufacturing operations on three continents in seven countries and customers in over 150 countries. www.sappi.com

