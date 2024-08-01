IP Group's largest life sciences holding at end-2023, Oxford Nanopore (ONT), which developed a new generation of nanopore-based sensing technology, announced earlier today that it has successfully completed an issue of 66.7m ordinary shares (c 7.6% of its issued capital), raising £80m of gross proceeds (upsized from the initial £75m as the issue was multiple times oversubscribed). This includes a £50m strategic investment by Novo Holdings (the controlling shareholder of Novo Nordisk and Novozymes), with the remaining proceeds coming from institutional investors. As per the announcement, Novo Holdings currently intends (subject to availability and price, among others) to purchase another £10m worth of ONT shares over time in the market.

