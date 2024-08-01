Beatbot Launches World's First Intelligent Robotic Pool Skimmer with Enhanced Cleaning and Control Performance

Industry-Leading Company Adds New Robotic Pool Skimmer to its Highly-Acclaimed Advanced Robot Pool Cleaning Solutions

RICHMOND, Texas, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beatbot , the brand behind the industry's most innovative robotic pool cleaners, announced today the launch of the Beatbot iSkim Ultra, the world's first intelligent robotic pool skimmer with ultra cleaning and control performance, designed to revolutionize pool maintenance. The brand's new robotic pool cleaning solution, recognized as a Muse Design Award Gold Winner, not only features a premium aesthetic design but also boasts cutting-edge capabilities. Particularly noteworthy are the industry-exclusive water clarification system and the highly responsive app remote control, which together deliver unmatched cleaning performance.

Extensive consumer research determined that challenges with current robotic skimmers on the market include poor debris pick-up, inefficiency and poor coverage, poor obstacle handling, lack of advanced intelligence and convenience features, low durability and reliability and short battery life. Beatbot engineers designed a top of the line and highly intelligent robot to provide significant improvements in each of these areas.

Ultra Cleaning Performance

The Beatbot iSkim Ultra sets a new standard in pool skimming with its superior water clarification, extensive coverage, efficient debris removal, and impressive combined solar and battery charging capabilities. Powered by the powerful Beatbot OS, the iSkim Ultra is a decisive, thorough cleaning companion. The Beatbot iSkim Ultra begins by scanning the pool with tri-ultrasonic sensors which are among its 20 sensors, sensing the pool's unique layout, leveraging advanced artificial intelligence (AI) to optimize path planning. The system follows an S-shaped pattern* to efficiently skim the water surface, capturing debris effectively.

Beatbot's innovative approach to efficient cleaning and comprehensive coverage display the brand's commitment to unprecedented skimming power. The effortless and easy-to-use robot boasts industry first features including:

Beatbot's proprietary ClearWater Clarification System , an industry-exclusive feature, automatically dispenses an eco-friendly clarifier from recycled materials to clarify the pool and keep water visibility crystal-clear. The powerful water purification system removes dirt, oils, and metal residues, preventing scum buildup. The 300ml clarifying agent kit ensures the robot cleans up to 99,000 gallons of water.

, an industry-exclusive feature, automatically dispenses an eco-friendly clarifier from recycled materials to clarify the pool and keep water visibility crystal-clear. The powerful water purification system removes dirt, oils, and metal residues, preventing scum buildup. The 300ml clarifying agent kit ensures the robot cleans up to 99,000 gallons of water. Comprehensive Brush Technology including the ultra large 265mm front roller brush, complimented by industry-first dual side brushes to significantly reduce the chance of the robot pushing debris sideways as it moves, unlike ordinary pool robots. The iSkim Ultra uses the rotating side brushes to create a water flow that gathers debris towards the center, then the front brush sweeps the debris into its massive 9L filter. The filter's innovative anti-spill hatch design ensures that debris is securely contained, achieving the most effective cleaning.

including the ultra large 265mm front roller brush, complimented by industry-first dual side brushes to significantly reduce the chance of the robot pushing debris sideways as it moves, unlike ordinary pool robots. The iSkim Ultra uses the rotating side brushes to create a water flow that gathers debris towards the center, then the front brush sweeps the debris into its massive 9L filter. The filter's innovative anti-spill hatch design ensures that debris is securely contained, achieving the most effective cleaning. AI-enabled Advanced and Intuitive Path Navigation , leveraging seven motors and sophisticated obstacle-handling mechanisms maximizes skimming power and efficiency. The innovative 7-motor system provides reliable propulsion, precise edge and surface debris cleaning, and automatic clarification, which delivers unmatched power, durability, and precision. Utilizing tri-ultrasonic sensors as the eyes and ears of the device, it scans pool layout. The robot understands the water's surface, using two above-water sensors and advanced AI for obstacle avoidance and navigation and one underwater sensor for precise edge and corner detection and debris removal.

, leveraging seven motors and sophisticated obstacle-handling mechanisms maximizes skimming power and efficiency. The innovative 7-motor system provides reliable propulsion, precise edge and surface debris cleaning, and automatic clarification, which delivers unmatched power, durability, and precision. Utilizing tri-ultrasonic sensors as the eyes and ears of the device, it scans pool layout. The robot understands the water's surface, using two above-water sensors and advanced AI for obstacle avoidance and navigation and one underwater sensor for precise edge and corner detection and debris removal. Around the Clock Cleaning With Innovative Power Innovations, including the industry's largest 24W high-power solar panel and large-capacity battery to optimize performance and efficiency under sunlight conditions. Thanks to its SolarTrack light energy tracking technology, in cases of insufficient sunlight, when the battery level drops, the iSkim Ultra initiates light-chasing to locate adequate sunlight for charging, resuming cleaning once it has enough battery power. During cloudy weather or nighttime, the system's 10,000mAh battery takes over- powering ultra long uninterrupted cleaning. This means less frequent recharging and more continuous cleaning.

Ultra Control Performance

Another feature distinguishing the Beatbot iSkim Ultra is its responsive app-enabled remote control. Pool owners can swiftly navigate the robot, adjust its speed, monitor water temperature, summon it back to the poolside, schedule cleaning and clarifier dispensing, check cleaning status, and view cleaning history records. These are accessible through their smartphone, with dual connection options-WiFi and Bluetooth, ensuring extended range, offline and uninterrupted control.

Additionally, the iSkim Ultra gives real-time updates on cleaning progress, operational status, and critical alerts like low battery and high temperatures through Voice Broadcast. From power-on to task completion, the robot's voice keeps pool owners engaged and informed, making pool maintenance more interactive and seamless.

Best-In-Class Convenience and Reliability

Equipped with innovative magnetic wireless charging, The iSkim Ultra features safe and accessible charging options. Beatbot ensures the protection of exposed ports, reducing the risk of water damage or fire hazards. Automatic alignment ensures precise and secure charging contact, preventing overheating or short circuits. The system's charging methods offer a quick 5-hour charge time, ensuring your pool cleaner is always ready for use.

In addition to the industry's most advanced and modern pool cleaning features, the Beatbot iSkim Ultra is equipped with:

Smart Parking on Pool Edge: the Beatbot iSkim Ultra docks by the wall after finishing the job, powering down into a sleep after 5 minutes to save battery. Users can easily retrieve, restart or schedule new tasks via the app at any time.

the Beatbot iSkim Ultra docks by the wall after finishing the job, powering down into a sleep after 5 minutes to save battery. Users can easily retrieve, restart or schedule new tasks via the app at any time. 1-Click Full Opening Filter Design: With a one-touch release mechanism, the iSkim Ultra's filter design offers an easy maintenance experience. Users can fully open the basket with a simple click, allowing for effortless and mess-free debris disposal.

With a one-touch release mechanism, the iSkim Ultra's filter design offers an easy maintenance experience. Users can fully open the basket with a simple click, allowing for effortless and mess-free debris disposal. 2-Year Warranty + 14 Certifications: Extreme safety and reliability backed by a two-year warranty and 14 industry certifications.

Availability and Pricing

Experience the unmatched cleaning intelligence and efficiency of the Beatbot iSkim Ultra by learning more on Beatbot's official website . The iSkim Ultra is available for consumer presale on August 1, 2024, MSRP $1,499.00 in the US. For European regions, including VAT, the price is €1,799. As a special early-bird offer, Beatbot is excited to extend a substantial discount to the first wave of presale orders for a limited time only.

###

About Beatbot

Beatbot is a technology brand redefining smart pool care and is dedicated to the global robotization of swimming pool environments. Pioneering core technologies like brushless water pumps, AUV spatial locomotion, sonar laser SLAM, and space mapping navigation algorithms, Beatbot has secured numerous patents and pioneered industry-first innovations, and holds over 164 patents (granted and under application), including 65 patents for inventions.

Media Contact

media@beatbot.com

*All data are sourced from Beatbot Lab. Due to experimental conditions, the test results may differ from actual usage. Please refer to actual usage for precise information.

*Water level should be at least 10 cm below the pool edge for complete edge recognition and path planning. If not, cleaning can proceed, but the S-shaped path and coverage may be affected. Infinity pools do not allow pool scanning and edge cleaning due to their design and the high water level, which prevent the robot from visualizing the edges.

