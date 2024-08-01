Liberated Syndication, Inc.: Libsyn Unveils July 2024 Podcast Advertising Rates

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2024 / Today, Liberated Syndication Inc. ("Libsyn"), the leading podcasting platform for creators and advertisers, announced its July 2024 Podcast Advertising Rates, including the highest and most accessible CPM categories.

"With the holiday season just around the corner, it's time for brands and agencies to incorporate podcast advertising into their festive marketing plans. Podcast hosts create an environment ripe for influence and discovery among their engaged listeners. As rising podcast audiences celebrate, decorate, host, travel, donate, and shop, marketers should embrace the valuable podcast ad opportunities to capture the holiday spirit, boost marketing efforts, and drive consumer action. With peak seasonal sales around Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday in November, followed by holiday shopping in December, now is the ideal time to invest in podcasts to achieve unmatched brand recall, positive brand sentiment, and broad, scalable reach," said Rick Selah, Chief Revenue Officer of Libsyn.

July 2024 Podcast Advertising Rates

The following rates, which are denoted as cost per thousand or CPM, are published monthly by Libsyn Ads, which provides comprehensive podcast advertising solutions for creators, advertisers, and agencies. The Company releases the figures to empower the podcaster and advertiser communities to readily monitor market pricing and provide greater insight into podcasting advertising as a monetization vehicle. The data is derived from actual sales data across Libsyn Ads' network of thousands of shows.

For July 2024, the average CPM rate for a 60-second ad spot was $21.90. This represents a very slight decrease compared to the previous month's CPM rate of $21.92 in June 2024. The July 2024 CPM rate was also slightly below the prior year July 2023 CPM rate of $21.96.

The three highest CPM categories in July based on delivered advertising were:

Technology: $30

Government: $26

Business: $23

Moreover, three categories where advertisers can effectively tap into highly engaged audiences at more accessible CPM rates include Health & Fitness, Comedy, and Education, which averaged around the high teens to low 20s in July.

Libsyn Ads is the top one-stop destination for brands and agencies to access high quality, brand-safe, engaging podcast content at scale. With hundreds of exclusive podcasts and thousands of participating shows, advertisers can tap into Libsyn Ads' highly sought-after podcast advertising inventory, as well as benefit from its unmatched specialist expertise, advanced targeting solutions, outcome-based measurement capabilities, and brand safety and suitability tools. Historical monthly CPM rates can be found on the Libsyn Ads website at: https://advertising.libsyn.com/podcast-advertising-rates.

About Liberated Syndication

Celebrating our 20th year in podcasting, Liberated Syndication Inc. ("Libsyn") is the leading podcasting platform for creators and advertisers to host, distribute, monetize, amplify, and measure their audio and video content. The Company hosts more than 75,000 shows and delivers over 8 billion downloads to listeners globally. Libsyn Ads offers industry-leading podcast advertising solutions, serving as a comprehensive ad buying and management offering for creators, advertisers, and agencies to initiate and manage highly targeted campaigns across thousands of shows. Visit libsyn.com or investor.libsyn.com for more information on the Company and the platforms that it powers.

#? #? #

Media Contacts: Ray Yeung + Nancy Zakhary | ray@relev8.co + nancy@relev8.co

Investor Contact: investor@libsyn.com

SOURCE: Liberated Syndication, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com