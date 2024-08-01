Istanbul, Turkey--(Newsfile Corp. - August 1, 2024) - One of the Türkiye's leading plastic surgeons Prof. Dr. Suleyman Tas, has recently performed his signature endoscopic (a.k.a. "scarless") facelift technique on acclaimed Latin American actress and Emmy nominee, Kimberly Reyes. This procedure was performed in front of over 100 plastic surgeons from 36 countries during an educational course at Dr. Tas's hospital last week.

Dr. Tas, widely known for his annual courses aimed at enhancing the skills of plastic surgeons worldwide, demonstrated his expertise through a series of live surgeries. This year's courses included participants from diverse regions such as the USA, Germany, Azerbaijan, and Iceland, etc. with at least over decades of experience.

A fast procedure, quick recovery, and no visible scarring

Kimberly Reyes, who had previously tried various methods like fillers, botulinum toxin, and tightening devices without success, had fallen into depression due to poor outcomes and missed professional opportunities. Dr. Tas's scarless facelift technique involved a minimal incision hidden within the hairline, approximately 2 cm long, allowing for significant lifting without visible scarring. This procedure not only restored Reyes's youthful appearance but also enabled a quick recovery, allowing her to return to her career promptly.

The scarless nature of the procedure is particularly appealing to celebrities and public figures who need to maintain their appearance without the downtime and visible marks associated with traditional facelifts. Dr. Tas's innovative approach ensures minimal invasiveness and quick recovery.

Minimally invasive techniques are the future

On the second day of the course, Dr. Tas operated on an Egyptian plastic surgeon with a challenging case of a droopy nasal tip and breathing issues. Using a closed technique through the nostrils and without external incisions, Dr. Tas achieved excellent results in about two hours. The patient, who experienced a pain-free recovery, was discharged from the hospital just two hours post-operation.

The course also featured a performance by Turkish singer Soner Arica, recently rejuvenated by Dr. Tas, adding a festive atmosphere to the event. Many of the participating surgeons were impressed to the point where they scheduled consultations and surgeries for themselves.

Cosmetic surgery continues to surge

According to The International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS) figures, as society becomes more accepting of cosmetic surgery, head and face interventions in 2023 alone have grown to 6.5 million procedures, showing a nearly 20% increase on the previous year.

This shift in perception encourages surgeons to refine their skills, ensuring the highest standards of safety and aesthetic excellence. The most common deterrent for facelifts, the lengthy scar in front of the ears, is effectively addressed by Dr. Tas's scarless technique, making it an ideal choice for many, particularly actors who require discreet procedures.

Prof. Dr. Suleyman Tas expressed his commitment to continuing these significant scientific events, showcasing Türkiye's advancements in plastic surgery.

