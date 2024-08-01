Austin, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - August 1, 2024) - The rising tide of claims is overwhelming many carriers. To adapt and thrive, urgent action is required: embrace digital tools, seek expert guidance, and harness the power of data to build a resilient claims system.

That's where Reuters Events: Connected Claims USA comes in. Join 900+ claims leaders in Austin, November 12-13, to discover how they are transforming their operations with AI, enhancing customer clarity, and boosting efficiency to ensure you stay ahead of the curve.

Explore our industry-leading speaker lineup and agenda by downloading the info pack today!

Here's a sneak peek at some of the sessions shaping the conversation:

Panel: Understand AI: What it Can Do VS What it Should Do - featuring insights from Sompo, Richmond National, Snapsheet & more

Understand AI: What it Can Do VS What it Should Do - featuring insights from & more Presentation: Claims Innovation from All Angles with Lloyd's

Claims Innovation from All Angles with Roundtable: The Balancing Act: Human Touch vs. AI

The Balancing Act: Human Touch vs. AI Workshop: Risk Prevention for Established and Emerging Risk

Risk Prevention for Established and Emerging Risk Panel: Claims is Not the End of the Cycle - learn from Allstate, Smart Communications & more

Claims is Not the End of the Cycle - learn from & more Panel: Conquer Claims Complexity with Embroker, Everest, & Palomar Specialty

Conquer Claims Complexity with Fireside Chat: Future Applications of AI and GenAI - How Insurance Can Get There

Future Applications of AI and GenAI - How Insurance Can Get There Presentation: Thrive Through Disruption with Berkely Industrial Comp

Thrive Through Disruption with Panel: Streamline and Simplify your Digital First Approach with representatives from MassMutual, Clearcover and more

Streamline and Simplify your Digital First Approach with representatives from and more Roundtable: Quick Wins: How to Transform Customer Service with AI

Watch this space for even more sessions and speakers that will be released soon!

Connected Claims is your one-stop shop for industry insights - download your info pack now

Next week only, we are having an exclusive flash sale on all event passes! Need help building the business case? Or interested in group rates? Just ask!

Kind regards,

Taylor

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/218533

SOURCE: Reuters Events