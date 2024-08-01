Anzeige
Donnerstag, 01.08.2024
Im Fokus der Anleger: In diesen Rohstoff zu investieren, könnte ein guter Schachzug sein
WKN: 859551 | ISIN: GB0000811801
Tradegate
31.07.24
12:46 Uhr
6,340 Euro
+0,010
+0,16 %
Dow Jones News
01.08.2024 15:46 Uhr
Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Barratt Developments plc

DJ Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Barratt Developments plc 

The Vanguard Group, Inc. ( ) 
Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Barratt Developments plc 
01-Aug-2024 / 14:12 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
FORM 8.3 
 
PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY 
A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE 
Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 
 
1. KEY INFORMATION 
 
(a) Full name of discloser:                                     The Vanguard 
                                                   Group, Inc. 
(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a): 
 
 The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor 
and beneficiaries must be named. 
(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:       Barratt 
                                                   Developments plc 
 Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree 
(d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of 
offeror/offeree: 
(e) Date position held/dealing undertaken: 
                                                   31 July 2024 
 For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure 
(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any 
other party to the offer?                                      Yes, Redrow plc 
 If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state "N/A"

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security. a. Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which thedisclosure relates following the dealing (if any) 

Class of relevant security: 
                                          10p ordinary 
 
 
                                          Interests    Short positions 
 
                                          Number   %   Number    % 
(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:                  48,007,421 4.93% 
(2) Cash-settled derivatives: 
 
 
(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell: 
 
                                          48,007,421 4.93% 
 TOTAL:

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options) 

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists: 
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1 (c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales 

Purchase/sale 
Class of relevant security        Number of securities Price per unit 
 
10p ordinary        Purchase   5,345        5.26 GBP 
10p ordinary        Purchase   81,338        5.27 GBP 
10p ordinary        Sale     9,095        5.26 GBP

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions 

Product    Nature of dealing 
Class of relevant description                              Number of reference Price per 
security            e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/ securities      unit 
         e.g. CFD   reducing a long/short position

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying 

Type 
Class of   Product     Writing,      Number of securities Exercise            Option money 
relevant   description e.g. purchasing,     to which option   price per e.g.     Expiry paid/ received 
security   call option   selling, varying  relates       unit    American,  date  per unit 
                etc.                        European 
                                          etc.

(ii) Exercise 

Class of relevant     Product description Exercising/ exercised 
security                   against           Number of securities Exercise price per unit 
             e.g. call option

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities) 

Nature of dealing 
Class of relevant security                Details Price per unit (if applicable) 
              e.g. subscription, conversion

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements 

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to 
relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the 
disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer: 
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or 
understandings, state "none" 
 
none

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives 

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure 
and any other person relating to: 
(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or 
(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is 
referenced: 
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none" 
 
none

(c) Attachments 

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? No 
Date of disclosure: 01 August 2024 
Contact name:    Shawn Acker 
Telephone number*:  001-610-669-6713

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

*If the discloser is a natural person, a telephone number does not need to be included, provided contact information has been provided to the Panel's Market Surveillance Unit.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Category Code: RET - Barratt Developments plc 
TIDM: 
LEI Code:   5493002789CX3L0CJP65 
Sequence No.: 338038 
EQS News ID:  1959385 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1959385&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 01, 2024 09:13 ET (13:13 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
