LONDON, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh from Supporting Coldplay at Glastonbury, An exclusive pair of Michael J. Fox signed Nike Mag sneakers have gone on sale at the newly launched House of Assets marketplace. These sneakers, originally designed in 2011 to replicate the futuristic shoes worn by Marty McFly in the 1989 film Back to the Future Part II, are among only 1,500 pairs created. The pair available at House of Assets is particularly special due to the autograph by Michael J. Fox, making them highly sought after and expected to fetch up to £100,000.

The Nike Mag sneakers are known for their innovative features, including an electroluminescent outsole, a rechargeable internal battery with a glowing Nike logo, and other futuristic design elements. These aspects make them not only a collector's dream but also a significant piece of sneaker culture. Their limited availability, association with a beloved movie, and the charitable cause they support contribute to their iconic status.

House of Assets is a marketplace that targets the ultra-wealthy, offering a premier platform for high-end assets and niche collectibles. With a portfolio valued at a billion pounds, the marketplace includes a diverse range of luxury goods such as fine wines, whisky, property, handbags, art, racehorses, and jewellery. It aims to showcase the excitement and transformational potential of niche asset sales and acquisitions.

For more information, visit House of Assets.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/exclusive-michael-j-fox-signed-nike-mag-sneakers-now-available-at-house-of-assets-302212449.html