Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 01.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Im Fokus der Anleger: In diesen Rohstoff zu investieren, könnte ein guter Schachzug sein
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 866993 | ISIN: US6541061031 | Ticker-Symbol: NKE
Tradegate
01.08.24
16:06 Uhr
68,85 Euro
-0,32
-0,46 %
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
DJ Industrial
1-Jahres-Chart
NIKE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NIKE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
68,8068,8416:06
68,7868,8616:06
PR Newswire
01.08.2024 15:48 Uhr
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Exclusive Michael J. Fox Signed Nike Mag Sneakers Now Available at House of Assets

LONDON, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh from Supporting Coldplay at Glastonbury, An exclusive pair of Michael J. Fox signed Nike Mag sneakers have gone on sale at the newly launched House of Assets marketplace. These sneakers, originally designed in 2011 to replicate the futuristic shoes worn by Marty McFly in the 1989 film Back to the Future Part II, are among only 1,500 pairs created. The pair available at House of Assets is particularly special due to the autograph by Michael J. Fox, making them highly sought after and expected to fetch up to £100,000.

The Nike Mag sneakers are known for their innovative features, including an electroluminescent outsole, a rechargeable internal battery with a glowing Nike logo, and other futuristic design elements. These aspects make them not only a collector's dream but also a significant piece of sneaker culture. Their limited availability, association with a beloved movie, and the charitable cause they support contribute to their iconic status.

House of Assets is a marketplace that targets the ultra-wealthy, offering a premier platform for high-end assets and niche collectibles. With a portfolio valued at a billion pounds, the marketplace includes a diverse range of luxury goods such as fine wines, whisky, property, handbags, art, racehorses, and jewellery. It aims to showcase the excitement and transformational potential of niche asset sales and acquisitions.

For more information, visit House of Assets.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/exclusive-michael-j-fox-signed-nike-mag-sneakers-now-available-at-house-of-assets-302212449.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.