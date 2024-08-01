CeCors, Inc.: VETCOMM Reduces Costs and Improves Service for Veterans by Moving Call Center In-House

CeCors, Inc. (the "Company" or "CEOS") (OTC PINK:CEOS), through its wholly-owned subsidiary VETCOMM, a leading provider of VA benefits courses and services, is pleased to announce a significant operational shift. The company has moved away from utilizing a third-party call center, MVA Solutions, and established an in-house call center. This strategic transition is anticipated to save the company upwards of approximately $15,000 per month, create new jobs, and enhance customer service.

The partnership with MVA Solutions concluded on June 24, 2024. Since then, VETCOMM has been hard at work transitioning to an in-house model. The company is pleased to report that the transition has been successfully completed, with immediate positive results observed. The new in-house team has seamlessly taken over both inbound and outbound call operations, demonstrating improved efficiency and customer service.

"VETCOMM's meteoric rise has been exciting to see. Initially, we outsourced our call center to manage the demand resulting from our success in helping veterans obtain their VA ratings," said CEO Kate Monroe. "Our operations staff has now scaled to successfully meet these demands with our employees, improving our systems and processes. This allows us to scale more quickly and efficiently meet the growing demand, ultimately making the company more profitable."

VETCOMM's in-house call center team consists of six trained professionals, including a dedicated call center manager. The team is tasked with reaching out to the thousands of veterans in VETCOMM's pipeline, ensuring proper tracking, consistent communication, and promptly addressing any concerns. This internalized approach guarantees that every incoming call is efficiently managed and connected to a sales member, who then hands the veteran's claim over to one of VETCOMM's expert claims process technicians.

"This transition will elevate our customer service to the next level," Monroe added. "We are committed not only to helping veterans but also to addressing their needs as they arise. We pride ourselves on providing continuous care to veterans, even after we successfully increase their VA ratings."

The in-house call team integrates communications across three platforms-chats and conversations, CRM software, and all inbound and outbound calls. All agents undergo specialized training to fully understand the unique needs and concerns of the veterans they speak with, ensuring those needs are addressed promptly. Each call agent is provided with scripts for various possible conversations they may encounter, and all calls are recorded to ensure the highest quality of service and compliance with company standards.

This operational shift reflects VETCOMM's ongoing commitment to enhancing its services and operational efficiency. By bringing call center operations in-house, the company is not only improving its service delivery but also positioning itself for continued growth and profitability, appealing to current and potential investors.

About VETCOMM:

VETCOMM is committed to providing essential support and services to veterans and their families, ensuring they receive the benefits they deserve. Founded by United States Marine Corps veteran Kate Monroe, VETCOMM advocates for veterans, offering comprehensive training and support to aid their transition into civilian careers. For more information, visit www.vetcomm.us.

About CeCors, Inc:

CeCors, Inc. is a vertically integrated development company focused on enhancing the lives of veterans, their families, and civilians through its primary subsidiaries. VETCOMM.US advocates for optimized access to veteran benefits, while PsyKey Inc. specializes in developing functional mushroom coffee blends for health and wellness.

CEOS is committed to providing innovative solutions and resources that address the unique needs of its diverse audience, ensuring dedicated support and improved quality of life for underserved communities.

