Publix Inks LakePoint Sports Naming Rights

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2024 / LakePoint Sports, the premier travel and youth sports destination in the country, and Publix, the leading grocery chain in the Southeast United States, announce a new multi-year naming rights partnership for the LakePoint Sports multi-purpose fields complex, now officially Publix Fields.





An ever-growing three-year partnership that started in 2021 has culminated in this new 5-year naming rights partnership. "We are proud of our relationship with LakePoint Sports and the City of Emerson," said Nicole Krauss, Publix media relations manager. "We are honored to have an opportunity to support youth sports in the Southeast at Publix Fields." A centerpiece of the new naming rights partnership is the addition of the Publix Pavilion at Publix Fields. The Publix Pavilion, a massive, shaded structure that opens in the fall of 2024, will serve as the centerpiece for guests and athletes, providing a relaxing space for guests as well as pre and post-game preparation and recovery for athletes.

"Based on the success of the past three-year partnership at LakePoint Sports, their outstanding reputation in the Southeast US and their relationship with our local community, LakePoint is thrilled that Publix has elevated their partnership to include the naming rights of the LakePoint Sports Multi-Purpose Fields Complex, now Publix Fields," stated Greg Barckhoff, EVP, LakePoint Sports, Partnerships and Marketing. "Our values on and off the field are perfectly aligned, and this partnership reflects our shared commitment to excellence and community engagement as Publix Fields will also host LakePoint Local community and camp activities year-round" added Barckhoff.

Publix Fields is a state-of-the-art venue annually featuring the top travel soccer, lacrosse, 7v7 and flag football events in the country. Each field is equipped with new turf, video-jumbo boards displaying in-game stats, player profiles, video content, and partnership promotions, state-of-the-art lighting, a new sound system and now the Publix Pavilion, providing a comprehensive and engaging environment for all. "The new Publix Fields will offer a premier venue and environment for our NFL FLAG league to continue to grow," said RCX Sports CEO Izell Reese. "These additions will further enhance the NFL FLAG experience for players, coaches, and fans. As we work to create the premier youth sports experiences, facilities like these will continue to be a priority for all of our youth sports programming."

The new Publix partnership will also feature collaborations with other major LakePoint Sports partners, including Coca-Cola United, Johnsonville, and more. "Many LakePoint partners have their products sold in Publix stores. We look forward to further growing our Publix collaboration with our growing portfolio of partners as we elevate the LakePoint Sports guest experience," added Barckhoff. Details of integrated LakePoint Sports and Publix partnership collaborations will be introduced in late 2024 and throughout 2025.

"We've enjoyed re-engaging with the LakePoint Sports organization over the past few years," stated Dave Smith, President and Founder, NASA Tophat soccer. "The new Publix partnership and Publix Fields initiative is a testament to LakePoint's relentless focus on delivering excellence in the guest experience and one of the many reasons why we're so proud to work closely with LakePoint on many of our key events," added Smith.

To learn more about Publix Fields and the growth and momentum at LakePoint Sports, visit LakePointSports.com

About Publix:

Publix, the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. with more than 255,000 associates, currently operates 1,376 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, and Kentucky. For 27 consecutive years, the company has been recognized by Fortune as a great place to work. In addition, Publix's dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business. For more information, visit the company's newsroom at corporate.publix.com/newsroom.

