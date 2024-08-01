Seventy Ninth Resources Appoints Chief Geologist

Exploration Company Pursuing Canadian Listing

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2024 / Seventy Ninth Resources ("The Company"), an exploration company specializing in the acquisition, management and development of desirable natural resources assets globally, has appointed Will Slater as the Chief Geologist ahead of the Company's planned listing in Canada.

The Company has been operating a resource exploration team in the Republic of Guinea in Western Africa since 2011 and recently acquired two concessions in Ontario from First Class Metals.

Slater has worked extensively across the African continent, specializing in gold and base metals and has previously held positions of operations director, exploration geologist and environmental scientist with such companies as Altus Strategies, Shield Mining and Avance Gold. In his role as Chief Geologist, Slater will provide strategic advice and guidance on operations for the company's minerals exploration ventures in West Africa and Canada.

He has a Master of Geology degree from the University of Leicester and in his role as Chief Geologist, Slater will provide strategic advice and guidance on operations for the company's minerals exploration ventures in West Africa and Canada.

Natalie Bellis, CEO of Seventy Ninth Resources said, "We are very fortunate to have someone of Will Slater's calibre join our team. His extensive background and experience in the natural resources sector is invaluable, especially as we prepare to apply for a listing in Canada."

"We have acquired two gold concessions, McKellar and Enable, in Ontario and we are starting to explore opportunities around other metals alongside gold, including manganese and lithium," added Bellis.

Seventy Ninth is currently preparing the application to list and anticipates filing before the end of the calendar year.

"Joining the team at Seventy Ninth Resources is a great privilege and comes at an exciting time when the business is going through a period of rapid international expansion. I look forward to working with the talented team and contributing to the company's continued success as we look to unlock further potential in the natural resources sector," said Slater.

About Seventy Ninth Resources

Seventy Ninth Resources is a resource exploration company with assets in Ontario, Canada and the Republic of Guinea. Currently a privately held company out of the United Kingdom, it is part of the Webster portfolio of companies, a global leader in asset management and intends to file an application to publicly list in Canada this year. For more information about the company, see www.79thresources.com

