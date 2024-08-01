Zoelife Psychiatric Services Receives Prestigious Accreditation for Outpatient Treatment for Adults, Children and Adolescents

FRANKFORT, IL / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2024 / Zoelife Psychiatric Services is proud to announce that it has earned a prestigious Three-Year Accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF) for its Outpatient treatment mental health programs for Adults, Children, and Adolescents located in Frankfort and Cresthill, Illinois.





This esteemed recognition represents the highest level of accreditation that CARF can bestow, signifying Zoelife's significant adherence to CARF standards. Obtaining a Three-Year Accreditation requires undergoing a rigorous peer-review process and demonstrating, during an on-site visit by surveyors, a firm commitment to delivering measurable, accountable, and top-tier quality programs and services.

"This achievement highlights our unwavering commitment to providing an exceptional experience for every individual we treat," said Dr. Chime Ajiere, DNP, APRN, Chief Executive Officer. "We are incredibly proud of our dedicated team and their consistent efforts to uphold the highest standards for our patients." Zoelife Psychiatric Services extends its gratitude to the staff and community members whose contributions have been integral to this accomplishment. We remain dedicated to continuing our mission of providing exceptional mental health services.

CARF International, established in 1966, is an independent, nonprofit accreditor of health and human services. Its mission is to promote the quality, value, and optimal outcomes of services through a consultative accreditation process and continuous improvement, focusing on enriching the lives of those served. The organization sets consumer-focused standards to help institutions measure and enhance the quality of their programs and services. Zoelife Psychiatric Services has three locations in Illinois and recently expanded to Indiana, Missouri, and Oregon. They accept commercial insurance, including Medicaid and Medicare. For more information, please visit www.zoelifepsychiatricservices.com.

About Zoelife Psychiatric Services

Zoelife Psychiatric Services is a leading provider of comprehensive mental health care, offering a wide range of services, including psychiatric evaluations, medication management, therapy, and counseling for conditions such as depression, anxiety, ADHD, bipolar disorder, and more. We pride ourselves on delivering personalized, compassionate care through a collaborative team of experienced nurse practitioners, physician assistants, therapists, and counselors. We offer in-person and online psychiatry appointments, and innovative treatments. As an affiliate of Hometown NP, which operates across all 50 states, Zoelife leverages a vast network to ensure accessible, high-quality mental health services nationwide.

Contact Information

Queen Ajiere

Chief Operating Officer

staff@zoelifepsychiatricservices.com

708-998-2979

SOURCE: Zoelife Psychiatric Services

