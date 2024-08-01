Fintech as a Service (FaaS) Market worth $806.9 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fintech as a Service Market size is estimated to grow from USD 358.8 billion in 2024 to USD 806.9 billion by 2029 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.6% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The key driver of FaaS is the growing demand for rising digital financial services, open banking operational initiatives, growing demand for streamlined compliances and regulatory solutions, scalability of cloud computing technologies in operations, and driving innovation of AI and blockchain.

Scope of the Report

Major vendors in the FaaS market include PayPal (US), Mastercard (US), Fiserv (US), Block (US), Rapyd (UK), Envestnet (US), Upstart (US), Solid Financial (US), FIS (US), Synctera (US), Stripe (US), Adyen (Netherlands), Dwolla (US), Finastra (UK), Revolut (UK), Fispan (Canada), Nium (Singapore), Airwallex (Australia), Sofi Technologies Inc. (US), Marqeta (US), Finx (US), Synapse (US).

FaaS solutions enable organizations to access pre-built financial technology solutions that can be integrated into existing systems, enabling businesses to provide innovative financial services, reducing the cost of new in-house development technology and the investment needed for resources, which makes it cost-efficient financial services, making high-tech tools available without a high upfront cost. With FaaS, companies can focus on competition and innovation with their core operations, delivering cutting-edge financial services to their customers.

Based on the type, Payments in the FaaS market accounts for the highest market size during the forecast period.

Payments are expected to maintain the highest market share in the FaaS market for various reasons. Their ubiquitous nature, being important to daily transactions and serving a vast customer base involving individuals, businesses, and governments, and rapid technological advancements like digital wallets, biometric authentication, upgraded security on real-time payments, convenience, and efficiency play a crucial role in financial inclusion by providing services through mobile payments in the emerging market. It acts as a boon by providing solutions and services to a major segment of the population through digital platforms. It is enhancing the customer experience by integrating payment methods to various platforms such as e-commerce, ride-sharing, and digital commerce, driving the popularity of subscription-based models, and its regulatory evolution, such as open banking payments and Payment Services Directive 2 (PSD2), creating strong authentication and open API's.

By application, KYC Verification segment will grow at the highest CAGR during the forecasted period.

The Know Your Customer (KYC) verification segment is growing faster than any other part of the fintech-as-a-service market. This growth comes from a few key factors. Companies need to follow stricter rules, like those against money laundering and funding terrorism, as well as laws about data privacy, such as GDPR and CCPA. More cases of identity theft and financial scams make it crucial to have accurate and reliable KYC to keep customers safe.

KYC also helps make signing up new customers online smoother and quicker, improving their first experience and letting companies assess risk better. As the fintech world grows and technology improves, like fingerprint scans and smart computer analysis, the need for solid KYC checks increases. This builds customer trust and protects the good name of financial companies.

By region, Asia Pacific will grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is forecasted to grow at the highest CAGR due to the rapid adoption of digitization, rising internet penetration, and widespread use of smartphones in countries like India, China, and Indonesia, which have a large customer base. These regions are one of the largest populations, which provides an opportunity for fintech companies for financial inclusion. The government's support and praise for fintech solutions is being heavily backed up, showing a positive future aspect of growth in the FaaS market. The region also attracts a large number of investment interests from various sources due to its population and growing demand for digital financial services, mostly among middle-class earning entities. The market is also a rising hub of digital platforms, which further enhances the strong entrepreneurial ecosystem and the fintech landscape.

Top Companies in Fintech as a Service Market:

PayPal (US), Mastercard (US), Fiserv (US), Block (US), Rapyd (UK), Envestnet (US), Upstart (US), Solid Financial (US), FIS (US), Synctera (US), Stripe (US) , Adyen (Netherlands), Dwolla (US), Finastra (UK), Revolut (UK), Fispan (Canada), Nium (Singapore), Airwallex (Australia), Sofi Technologies Inc. (US), Margeta (US), Finx (US), Synapse (US).

Get access to the latest updates on Fintech as a Service Companies and Fintech as a Service Industry

