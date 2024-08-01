Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd.: Archimedean Screw Pumps Market to Be Worth $0.28 Billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

REDDING, Calif., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled, 'Archimedean Screw Pumps Market by Type (Enclosed Screw Pumps, Open Screw Pumps), Application (Sewage Treatment, Irrigation, Industrial Applications, Stormwater Management, Drainage, Power Generation), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2031,' the Archimedean screw pumps market is projected to reach $0.28 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 2.7% from 2024 to 2031.

Archimedean screw pumps are specialty volumetric pumps used particularly in wastewater treatment plants for pumping industrial or municipal wastewater. They are also used for drainage and in combination with windmills, steam engines, or diesel engines. These pumps have the ability to pump raw water with heavy solids and floating debris, pump activated sludge, prevent pollution, and offer reliable and simple operation.

The growth of the Archimedean screw pumps market is driven by the growing adoption of Archimedean screw pumps in industrial applications and the increasing utilization of Archimedean screw pumps in sewage treatment. However, the high installation, maintenance, and operating costs of Archimedean screw pumps restrain the growth of this market. Furthermore, the growing demand for Archimedean screw pumps in stormwater management and power generation is expected to generate growth opportunities for the players operating in this market. However, the high cost burden of Archimedean screw pumps for small-scale businesses is a major challenge for market growth. Additionally, the growing demand for renewable energy and technological advancements in Archimedean screw pumps are the latest trends in the Archimedean screw pumps market.

The Archimedean screw pumps market is segmented by type (open screw pumps [concrete troughs and steel trough liners] and enclosed screw pumps), application (sewage treatment, irrigation, power generation, stormwater management, drainage, industrial applications, and other applications), and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at the regional and country levels.

Based on type, in 2024, the open screw pumps segment is expected to account for the larger share of around 62.0% of the Archimedean screw pumps market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the increasing adoption of open screw pumps for their higher pumping capacities, high efficiency, and minimal maintenance requirements.

Moreover, the open screw pumps segment is projected to register the higher CAGR during the forecast period due to the benefits offered by open screw pumps, such as variable pumping capacity without the need for unique controls, non-clogging architecture, and no pre-screening requirements.

Based on application, in 2024, the sewage treatment segment is expected to account for the largest share of around 24.0% of the Archimedean screw pumps market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the increasing demand for Archimedean screw pumps due to their simple design, low maintenance, and efficient operation, and the increasing use of Archimedean screw pumps to lift large quantities of sewage.

Also, the sewage treatment segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is driven by the benefits of Archimedean screw pumps in sewage treatment, such as handling a wide range of flow rates, suitability for transporting varying volumes of wastewater, handling liquids with high solid content, such as raw sewage, without clogging easily, and consuming a relatively lower amount of energy compared to other types of pumps.

Based on geography, in 2024, Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of around 47.0% of the Archimedean screw pumps market. Asia-Pacific's significant market share is attributed to the increasingly stringent water & wastewater discharge regulations, growing demand for sustainable water management practices, and rising need for pumping solutions for hydropower generation in the region, and the increasing installations of Archimedean screw pumps in China, Japan, India, and South Korea.

Moreover, APAC is also projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this regional market is driven by the rising adoption of Archimedean screw pumps in industrial wastewater treatment plants, the increasing use of Archimedean screw pumps for agricultural irrigation, growing government focus on the development of custom Archimedean screw pumps and sustainable water management practices and increasing industrialization across the region.

The key players operating in the Archimedean screw pumps market are Spaans Babcock BV (Netherlands), WAMGROUP S.p.A. (Italy), Rehart GmbH (Germany), VANDEZANDE BV (Netherlands), Jash Engineering Limited (India), Landustrie Sneek BV (Netherlands), KUHN GmbH Technische Anlagen (Germany), Lakeside Equipment Corporation (U.S.), Adasfa Sdn. Bhd. (Malaysia), Lektratek Water Technology (South Africa), PRO-Equipment, Inc. (U.S.), and Parkson Corporation (U.S.)

Scope of the Report:

Archimedean Screw Pumps Market Assessment-by Type

Open Screw Pumps Concrete Troughs Steel Trough Liners

Enclosed Screw Pumps

Archimedean Screw Pumps Market Assessment-by Application

Sewage Treatment

Industrial Applications Food Processing Pulp & Paper Refineries Other Industrial Applications

Irrigation

Power Generation

Drainage

Stormwater Management

Other Applications

Archimedean Screw Pumps Market Assessment-by Geography

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

China Japan South Korea India Australia Indonesia Singapore Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)



Europe

Germany U.K. Italy Spain Nordics Benelux France Switzerland Poland Rest of Europe (RoE)



North America

U.S. Canada



Middle East & Africa

UAE Israel Rest of Middle East Algeria Egypt Nigeria Rest of Africa



Latin America

Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America (RoLATAM)



