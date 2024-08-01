Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 1, 2024) - Sixty North Gold Mining Ltd. (CSE: SXTY) (FSE: 2F40) (OTC Pink: SXNTF) (the "Company" or "Sixty North Gold")

Sixty North Gold is pleased to announce that the exercise of 678,000 - $0.18 warrants brought $122,040 into the Company in July.

Operationally, the newly reported DD-Zone is exposed for 12 m in the 3m x 4m Main Ramp where it averages 1.2 m in width within intense pink altered metasedimentary rocks of the Burwash Formation. Historic diamond drilling extends this vein 40 m up to surface and along strike for 100m where it remains open to the south. An estimated 13,000 tonnes of this gold-bearing vein is located above the ramp elevation to surface. Samples from the West Limb of the A-Zone and the DD-Zone have been submitted for assay at independent certified laboratories in late July and the results will help guide development plans. Advances along the crosscut 970 XCE are expected to intersect the east limb of the A-Zone within two weeks (see Plan View of Mon Underground Development below).





Plan View of Mon Underground Development - August 1, 2024

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5873/218537_planviewimage.jpg

The Company has completed a geotechnical drill program and has installed thermistors in compliance with its operational licenses.

Dr. Dave Webb, Ph.D., P.Eng., P.Geol., President & CEO, Director stated, "We are pleased existing shareholders have exercised their warrants. These funds will help the Company advance development of the Mon Gold Mine. We have exposed one of the two principal gold-bearing structures in the A-Zone and expect to hit the second exposure shortly. We also exposed an additional gold-bearing vein in the DD-Zone that was not expected. Bulk sample material can be extracted from the DD-Zone and West Limb and have pending assay results. The two limbs of the A-Zone can each be developed to the north and south providing us with four faces for development."

Dr. D.R. Webb Ph.D., P.Geol., P.Eng. is the Qualified Person within the meaning of NI 43-101 and is responsible for the technical details of this release.

About the Company

The Company is developing mining operations for gold on its 100%-owned Mon Gold Property, 40 km north of Yellowknife, NWT. Past production of the A Zone extracted 15,000 tonnes at 30 gpt gold from this vein (Company Technical Report, August 3, 2023, author Dr. D. R. Webb, Ph.D., P.Geol., P.Eng., available on SEDAR or https://sixtynorthgold.com/projects/technical-report/). The Yellowknife gold camp hosts two mines that averaged 30 gpt gold or better (Discovery and Sixty North Gold's Mon Mine), and two that averaged 15 gpt or better for a total production of over 14 million ounces of gold (Con Min and Giant Mine) (ref. Sixty North Gold NI 43-101, August, 2023).

For more information, please refer to the Company's public filings available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca), under the Company's profile.

