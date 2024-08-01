Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 01.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Im Fokus der Anleger: In diesen Rohstoff zu investieren, könnte ein guter Schachzug sein
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DF66 | ISIN: IT0005211237 | Ticker-Symbol: I10
Tradegate
31.07.24
13:14 Uhr
4,980 Euro
+0,038
+0,77 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
FTSE MIB
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ITALGAS SPA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ITALGAS SPA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,8764,88016:50
4,8704,88216:50
PR Newswire
01.08.2024 16:18 Uhr
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Picarro, Inc.: Picarro Signs Master Agreement with Italgas, Extending Through 2031

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Picarro Inc., a global leader in methane emission measurement, quantification, and reduction solutions, today announced the signing of a milestone Master Agreement with Italgas. Effective from 2024 through 2031, this strategic partnership demonstrates Italgas' continued trust in Picarro's technology and its commitment to sustainability, safety, and digitizing the gas network.


The Master Agreement encompasses the entire Italgas Group, including its affiliates ENA-ON Greece and Toscana Energia, ensuring that all subsidiaries adhere to the best practices established by Italgas. Under the terms of the agreement, Picarro will renew the entire fleet of Italgas' vehicle-installed and handheld devices, with provisions for further expansion. Italgas will continue to operate with Picarro, using data analytics to drive further reductions in fugitive emissions, reduce odor calls from the public, and increase network safety.

Key Highlights of the Agreement:

  • Long-Term Investment: The contract spans eight years, from 2024 to 2031, reflecting a significant commitment from both parties.
  • Comprehensive Coverage: The agreement includes all Italgas Group affiliates, ensuring uniformity in best practices across the organization.
  • Fleet Renewal and Expansion: The contract covers the renewal of Italgas' entire fleet of Picarro devices, with the flexibility to accommodate future growth.
  • Strategic Goals Alignment: This partnership supports Italgas in achieving its ambitious sustainability, safety, and digital network transformation targets.

Paolo Gallo, CEO of Italgas, commented on the significance of this partnership: "Our collaboration with Picarro is a testament to our shared vision of a sustainable and technologically advanced future for the gas industry. Picarro's innovative solutions are instrumental in helping us achieve our goals of reducing emissions, enhancing safety, and digitizing our operations."

About Picarro

Picarro leads in leak management and emissions reduction, providing operators with tools to revolutionize risk management. The enterprise solution helps lower emissions, optimize asset management, and reduce costs within a unified framework. With Picarro technology and analytics, operators can proactively manage leaks, prioritize critical issues, and assess gas system health and performance continuously. For more information, visit www.picarro.com/gas.

For further information or to arrange an interview, please contact:

Tracy Boyd
Marketing Communications
Picarro, Inc.
tboyd@picarro.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1091786/Picarro_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/picarro-signs-master-agreement-with-italgas-extending-through-2031-302212270.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.