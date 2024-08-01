Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines--(Newsfile Corp. - August 1, 2024) - Millionero, the crypto exchange designed for beginners, has recently updated its platform. This update brings a more user-friendly interface, improving the trading experience from start to finish. With these new changes, Millionero aims to help both experienced blockchain users and newcomers to feel welcomed and valued in the crypto community.

"At Millionero, we're committed to making crypto accessible to all," said Syed Suleman Kazim, founder and CEO of Millionero. "These updates are all about simplifying the crypto trading process and giving our users the tools they need to succeed."

Millionero's New Cutting-Edge Innovations

Here's a look at the new improvements:

One-stop access

One of the primary improvements is now the one-stop access for all exchange operations. Accessing the platform is now streamlined. Instead of going through app.millionero.com, users can now reach the platform directly at Millionero.com.





New interface - One-Stop Access to Millionero.com



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8717/218271_million1en.jpg

Enhanced interface for easier navigation

The old interface has also been upgraded to be more beginner-friendly. This will make it easier for users to find and use key features. Besides this, pop-up notifications about 'Important Updates from Millionero' are also enabled.

Enhanced UI/UX

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8717/218271_3217116d14af3b32_002full.jpg

Upgraded UI/UX for a modern look and feel

The Millionero website now has a more modern, elegant design with better visuals, layout, and animations. Users can now select 'dark mode,' which was designed to be easier on the eyes. Advanced trading tools are also added for assistance in better risk management.

Light/dark feature

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8717/218271_3217116d14af3b32_003full.jpg

Automatic position closure for Hands-Off trading

A new feature makes it possible for users to automatically close trading positions based on set profit and loss levels - the EP (Estimated Profit) and EL (Estimated Loss) features.

The feature will automatically handle the trade closures once the set thresholds are reached, ensuring that users can focus on their crypto trading experience.





Automatic Position Closure



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8717/218271_million4en.jpg

Advanced trading tools - Stop Loss & Take Profit Feature

The Perpetual Trading experience has also been simplified. Rather than selecting price levels, users can now set profit and loss amounts in USD. For example, if a $50 profit target and a -$100 loss limit is set, the trade position will automatically close when the numbers reach this threshold.





Stop Loss & Take Profit feature on Millionero



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8717/218271_million5en.jpg

Improved transaction tracking for better clarity

A new feature has been introduced in transaction tracking. The system separates external transactions as 'external' and internal transactions as 'internal,' helping traders better understand the nature of their transactions.





Improved transaction tracking



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8717/218271_million6en.jpg

Transparent bonus display for better fund management

Millonero has made it convenient to track bonuses. Rather than getting lost among lumped funds, bonuses are now categorized and visible under specific trading sections. This change will make it easier to keep track of bonuses, enhancing one's trading experience.





Transparent bonus display



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8717/218271_million7en.jpg

Interested parties in need of help navigating Millonero can reach out to their support team using the chat feature available on the Millionero website or send an email to support@millionero.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/218271

SOURCE: Asiacryptos