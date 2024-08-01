A utility-scale battery delivery overturned on a highway after the truck carrying the batteries collided with a car, overcorrected, tipped to the side and dumped its cargo, leading to a fire that lasted more than 24 hours. From pv magazine USA A truckload of batteries caught fire after an accident on a California highway on Friday, July 26, just before 6 a. m. PST, leading to significant delays as the lithium product burned through the weekend. According to the California Highway Patrol: The collision occurred when the driver of a 2020 Freightliner, trailering a flatbed trailer loaded with a sealed ...

