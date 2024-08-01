Westinghouse Electric Company announced today that Dan Lipman has been appointed president of its Energy Systems business unit. In this role, Mr. Lipman will be responsible to deploy the AP1000pressurized water reactor and AP300 small modular reactor, as well as advanced reactor development and other non-nuclear energy systems, including long-duration energy storage.

Mr. Lipman will succeed David Durham who announced his retirement in June 2025. This marks a return to Westinghouse for Mr. Lipman, who spent more than three decades of his career with the company starting as a field engineer and progressing to executive roles across multiple regions and businesses, including previously leading the company's new nuclear power plant development and projects.

"Dan has a notable track record of strong leadership, focus on operations and delivery, and deep understanding of our technology and customers that will uniquely position Westinghouse as we continue to shape tomorrow's energy future," said Patrick Fragman, Westinghouse President and Chief Executive Officer. "He is immensely respected within the industry and has deep experience in our global markets and with our customers, which will allow for a seamless transition of leadership."

Prior to rejoining Westinghouse, Mr. Lipman also served in leadership roles at the Nuclear Energy Institute, which included oversight of nuclear exports, international trade, fuel cycle policy and programs, and policy analysis. He has also been an advisor to the U.S. Department of Energy and U.S. Trade and Development Agency on small reactor development and supports the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in emerging nuclear countries' industrial development.

Mr. Durham will remain in a senior advisory position with the company over the next several months and work closely with Mr. Lipman and members of Westinghouse's Executive Leadership team.

"We thank David Durham for his outstanding service to Westinghouse including his influential leadership in bringing the first AP1000 reactors online in the U.S. and China. David led new programs in Ukraine, Poland and Bulgaria, and ushered in an era of new advanced nuclear reactor technology with the AP300 and eVinci microreactor," said Mr. Fragman. "David has led a remarkable career in the global nuclear energy industry, and we are grateful for his expertise and commitment."

Westinghouse Electric Company is shaping the future of carbon-free energy by providing safe, innovative nuclear and other clean power technologies and services globally. Westinghouse supplied the world's first commercial pressurized water reactor in 1957 and the company's technology is the basis for nearly one-half of the world's operating nuclear plants. Over 135 years of innovation makes Westinghouse the preferred partner for advanced technologies covering the complete nuclear energy life cycle. For more information, visit www.westinghousenuclear.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and X.

