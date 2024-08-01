Technology Holdings (TH), a global boutique investment bank with offices in North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific, with a track record of closing transactions in 24 countries globally, has won three prestigious awards at the 15th Annual International M&A Awards, including 'Boutique Investment Banking Firm of the Year 2024' for the second consecutive year.

Technology Holdings' awards include:

Boutique Investment Banking Firm of the Year 2024 for the second consecutive year. Professional Services Deal of the Year (over $100M): For advising Plat4mation, an elite ServiceNow partner on its majority sale to Keensight Capital, a leading European growth buyout private equity firm and ServiceNow Ecosystem Ventures. Information Technology Deal of the Year (under $100M): For advising DEK Technologies, a software engineering and embedded systems specialist on its strategic sale to Endava, a leading software development company.

These awards are judged by the M&A Advisor, the world's premier leadership organization for mergers acquisitions, restructuring and corporate finance professionals. These awards are a recognition of Technology Holdings' deep sector expertise, global presence in 11 countries across 4 continents, cross-cultural knowledge, and proven track record of closing transactions in 24 countries.

"Excellence in dealmaking is exemplified by exceptional industry players. Technology Holdings stands out as the esteemed recipient of the Boutique Investment Banking Firm of the Year and commended steadfast dedication to excellence in the global M&A landscape. We proudly applaud Technology Holdings for its outstanding accomplishments, surpassing its peers and establishing a new benchmark for success in this arena," said Roger Aguinaldo, Founder CEO, The M&A Advisor.

Vivek Subramanyam, Founder and CEO of Technology Holdings, said: "We are thrilled to be chosen as deal award winners at the prestigious International M&A Awards, from such a comprehensive pool of investment banks globally. Being named 'Boutique Investment Banking Firm of the Year' for the second time in a row is an honor and a testament to our hard work, dedication, laser focus, and the deep transaction expertise we have delivered to our clients over the last 24 years."

The awards will be presented at a prestigious Black-Tie Gala during the 2024 Leadership in Dealmaking Summit on Tuesday, September 24th, in New York City.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240801810317/en/

Contacts:

Kate Geary

Senior Marketing Manager

Email: kate@technologyholdings.com