Sustainability Partners: Sun 'N Lake Makes a Big Leap in Water Conservation

Sustainability Partners Facilitates Upgrade of 3,800 Smart Water Meters

CHANDLER, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2024 / The Sun 'N Lake Improvement District (SNL) is proud to announce the successful completion of its Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Project, a significant step towards a more sustainable future. In partnership with Sustainability Partners, a leader in funding, deploying, and maintaining essential infrastructure, SNL has replaced nearly 3,800 water meters with cutting-edge ultrasonic technology.

This robustly engineered upgrade provides SNL with real-time water usage data, empowering the community to:

Champion water conservation: The AMI system fosters responsible water use habits by enabling residents to track their water consumption closely.

Enhance customer service: The new technology allows for faster leak detection and improved response times to customer inquiries.

Optimize resource management: Real-time data provides SNL with valuable insights for optimizing water infrastructure and resource allocation.

SNL General Manager Raymond Bossert emphasizes the district's dedication to responsible water management. "We're committed to leading the charge in water conservation," says Bossert. "This AMI project ensures our water system is strong and resilient and ensures a sustainable water future for our community."

With Sustainability Partners' Metering-as-a-Service offering, SP provides the system on a per-meter, per-month basis and facilitates all aspects of the comprehensive solution, including installation, software integration, staff training, ongoing care of the system, and contracting with all vendors to complete the work.

Michael Tari, Infrastructure Partner for Sustainability Partners in Florida, shares his enthusiasm for ongoing collaboration with SNL, "We're incredibly proud to partner with SNL on this upgrade to their essential infrastructure. Together, we're helping to pave the way for a future where responsible water use and technological innovation go hand in hand."

About Sun 'N Lake

Sun 'N Lake is a master-planned golf and recreation community located outside Sebring, Highlands County, in the heartland of central Florida. The Sun 'N Lake of Sebring Improvement District is an independent special-purpose unit of government established to provide essential services within the community, including stormwater management, water & sewer utilities, roads, parks & recreation, code enforcement, and security.

Learn more about Sun 'N Lake.

About Sustainability Partners

Sustainability Partners (SP) is a Public Benefit Company that facilitates funding and deployment of essential infrastructure to help municipalities, universities, schools, and hospitals meet their needs. SP can help solve any combination of funding, design, engineering, procurement, installation, and maintenance of essential infrastructure with no upfront costs. Like a utility, SP charges a monthly usage fee based on a month-to-month agreement. SP's goal is to establish long-term relationships with its customers and ensure that their infrastructure remains safe, reliable, and improving forever.

Learn more about Sustainability Partners.

Media Contact:

Keli Posch

CMO, Sustainability Partners

kposch@s.partners

(480) 773-3532

Contact Information

Keli Posch

Chief Marketing Officer

kposch@s.partners

480-773-3532

SOURCE: Sustainability Partners

View the original press release on newswire.com.