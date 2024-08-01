Epoch Studios' New Christian Film The Firing Squad Has Personal Significance for Cuba Gooding, Jr.

Actor Shares Details in Exclusive CBN News Interview to Air Friday on 'The 700 Club'

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2024 / Academy Award-winning actor, Cuba Gooding, Jr., recently sat down for an exclusive interview with the Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN), revealing the personal significance of Epoch Studios' new Christian film The Firing Squad -- based on an incredible true story -- set to hit theaters nationwide this Friday, August 2, 2024.

Cuba at 700 Club

Cuba Gooding, Jr., in conversation with CBN host Efrem Graham

Best known for his Academy Award-winning portrayal of Rod Tidwell in Cameron Crowe's 1996 film Jerry Maguire, Gooding, Jr., said that when he read The Firing Squad screenplay, he knew immediately that it would be a powerful film.

"I read it and I wept and wept and wept at the end of it," shared Gooding, Jr., adding that making the film impacted his faith significantly.

"It unlocked, again, a faith I have in God and the walk that I have with him," shared the actor.

Tim Chey, the writer and director of The Firing Squad, previously worked with Gooding, Jr., on the movie Freedom. "Cuba is a changed man in Christ," explained Chey. "He and I prayed the other day, and I really felt the Holy Spirit in his fervent prayer."

Co-starring Kevin Sorbo ("God's Not Dead") and breakout star James Barrington, The Firing Squad delves into the harrowing journey of three men who find themselves on the brink of execution.

When asked what the film communicates about the role of God in the absolute worst of times, Gooding, Jr., who was moved to lead an altar call following the Los Angeles premiere, said, "That He is not going anywhere. That He is there, and He'll be there. Even in the darkest moment, even in the afterlife, He's there for you ... no matter what you're going through ... God is with you."

Marking Epoch Studios' first foray into faith-based cinema, The Firing Squad is a testament to the redemption available to all through Jesus Christ. The film is set to hit theaters nationwide on August 2, 2024.

CBN's full interview with Cuba Gooding, Jr., and The Firing Squad co-star James Barrington airs Friday, August 2nd on "The 700 Club." Check local listings or click here to watch online.

For more information about The Firing Squad and to find showtimes at a theater near you, visit firingsquadfilm.com/theaters.

About Epoch Studios

Epoch Studios is a division of The Epoch Times, the fastest-growing independent nonpartisan news media in the country, dedicated to truthful reporting. Epoch Studios is the co-producer of The Firing Squad movie.

