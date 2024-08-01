Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - August 1, 2024) - A poll by OysterLink, a restaurant and hospitality job platform, shows that over one-third of industry workers feel bartender pay isn't keeping pace with the climbing cost of living in the US. Responses were collected between March and July 2024.

When asked if bartender wages match living costs in their area, 33% answered "No," 12% said "Yes," and 55% were uncertain.

In an exclusive interview with OysterLink regarding bartender pay, Paula Lukas, National Mixologist for Smoke Lab, commented, "we live on tips and hourly wages, which are most often below the minimum wage and vary from state to state. The good news is that the social perception of bartenders has changed mostly due to social media. More and more people are happy with that career."

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that the average pay for bartenders in the US is around $3,090 monthly or $37,090 yearly, including tips. Their hourly wages average $17.83, varying with experience and location. Some bartenders make as little as $9.55 per hour, while others earn up to $29.43 per hour. Those earning $19,870 a year fall into the bottom 10% of earners.

