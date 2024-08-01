Geocomp, Inc.: Geocomp Welcomes Two Dynamic Women to Leadership Team

ACTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2024 / Geocomp, Inc., a leader in providing innovative geostructural solutions, is proud to announce the addition of two exceptional women to its leadership team, Anna Kotas, PE, Director of Business Development, Testing, and Lucky Nagarajan, Director of Business Development, Consulting & Monitoring. This strategic move reinforces Geocomp's commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion while enhancing the company's capacity for innovation and excellence. Geocomp's technology-forward approach is central to its mission, ensuring the integration of cutting-edge solutions that help clients achieve their goals. By leveraging the latest technological advancements and maintaining strong industry partnerships, Geocomp continues to set the standard for excellence in geotechnical engineering.

Anna Kotas and Lucky Nagarajan, Geocomp, Inc.

Anna Kotas, PE, Director of Business Development, Testing, GeoTesting Express; and Lucky Nagarajan, Director of Business Development, Consulting & Monitoring, Geocomp, Inc.

Sean P. O'Brien, PE, President of Geocomp, commented: "We are thrilled to welcome Anna and Lucky to our leadership team. Their extensive experience and dedication to advancing the field of geotechnical engineering align seamlessly with Geocomp's mission to leverage technology for innovative solutions. Their leadership will undoubtedly enhance our ability to deliver exceptional results for our clients and drive our commitment to diversity and inclusion within the industry."

New Leaders of Geocomp

Anna Kotas, PE, Director of Business Development, Testing

Anna is a professional Geotechnical Engineer with more than two decades of experience in the geotechnical field. In her career, Anna served as technical lead with a focus on solving client's geotechnical challenges with a personal and committed approach. Anna has been doing business development on behalf of GeoTesting Express (GTX) for 8 years. She feels that the most satisfying aspect of her work is connecting geotechnical engineers from all over the world with a lab of unmatched sophistication, attention to quality and fast turnaround. Anna is passionate about advocating for women's interests and is a dedicated mentor for women in STEM. She is committed to empowering women to become strong leaders while shedding light on the critical need to increase the representation of female leaders in civil engineering. Through her involvement with various organizations, she strives to create opportunities and support networks for women, championing diversity and inclusion in these vital sectors.

Lucky Nagarajan, Director of Business Development, Consulting & Monitoring

Lucky has been in the industry for more than 20 years and brings a diverse range of experience, energy, and contagious enthusiasm to her work. Throughout her career, she has traveled around the world working in different market sectors with expertise in the design and construction of deep foundations. Lucky has developed a vast professional network around the world, leading to many conversations on challenges for women in the industry, leadership, industry advancement, and hiring and retaining talent. Her passion for culture, community, nurturing young engineers, and STEM has led her to being an active member of technical associations such as DFI, ASCE, G-I, USSD, and ISSMGE. She is the chair of Women in Deep Foundations (WiDF) and Co-Founder of WiDF groups in Metro NYC, India, and Mexico, part of the Board of Trustees of DFI, serving as a member on the Women's Advisory Board- Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce, and one of the Board of Directors for the ASCE Met Section.

About Geocomp

Geocomp, Inc. is a leader in geotechnical engineering, technology, and testing. With more than 40 years of experience, Geocomp has a strong track record of helping clients achieve their ambitions, providing cutting-edge solutions on a wide range of projects. Geocomp provides geostructural consulting, monitoring, and laboratory testing services worldwide, and manufactures fully automated laboratory testing systems to commercial, research, and academic labs, globally.

Contact Information:

Julia Hoggins

Marketing Manager

julia.hoggins@geocomp.com

978-635-0012

SOURCE: Geocomp, Inc.

View the original press release on newswire.com.