Veolia Environnement (Paris:VIE) announces the filing with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers "AMF") under the number D.24-0151-A01 and the availability to the public, on August 1st, 2024, of the Amendment to the 2023 Universal Registration Document.

This Amendment incorporates the 2024 half-yearly financial report.

It is available on Veolia website

https://www.veolia.com/en/veolia-group/finance/regulated-information

A hard copy of the version of this Amendment is also available at the company's administrative headquarters: 30 rue Madeleine Vionnet, Aubervilliers (93300), France, and may be provided free of charge on request.

Investor Analysts relations:

Selma Bekhechi Tél +33 (0)1 85 57 84 76

Ariane de Lamaze Tél +33 (0)1 85 57 84 80