Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - August 1, 2024) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency and mobile technology enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of ZeFi (ZTK) on August 3, 2024. Users of LBank Exchange can brace themselves for the ZTK/USDT trading pair, which will go live at 12:00 UTC on the slated date.





ZeFi (ZTK) is a decentralized cross-chain lending platform that leverages zkSync technology to offer efficient, secure, and privacy-respecting financial services globally.

Introducing ZeFi: Revolutionizing Cross-Chain Lending with zkSync

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the upcoming listing of ZeFi (ZTK), a groundbreaking decentralized cross-chain lending platform that leverages zkSync technology to offer fast, efficient, and secure financial services globally. Designed to bridge the gap between traditional financial systems and blockchain technology, ZeFi enables users to participate as depositors or borrowers, supporting a wide range of crypto tokens in its P2P money market. By integrating zkSync, ZeFi ensures low gas fees, swift transactions, and robust security, making decentralized finance more accessible and practical for users worldwide.

At the heart of ZeFi is its native token, $ZTK, which empowers the ecosystem by enabling governance participation and rewarding early adopters through Community DAO allocations and Airdrop distributions. $ZTK holders can influence key protocol decisions and benefit from the platform's growth, fostering a vibrant and engaged community. This token model not only incentivizes user participation but also supports the long-term sustainability and expansion of the ZeFi ecosystem.

ZeFi's innovative approach includes features such as real-time off-chain settlement, synthetic asset collateral, leveraged lending, and account abstraction. These functionalities enhance user experience by providing flexibility, privacy, and high capital efficiency. Committed to redefining financial transactions, ZeFi Finance aims to overcome the challenges of cross-chain interoperability and capital efficiency, delivering an unprecedented financial trading experience that transcends traditional limitations and geographical boundaries.

About ZTK Token

Based on BEP20, ZTK has a total supply of 1 billion (i.e. 1,000,000,000). The distribution of $ZTK tokens is allocated as follows: 30% for ecosystem incentives, 25% for the team and advisors, 20% for community and airdrop allocations, 15% for strategic partners and investors, and 10% for reserves. The ZTK token is poised for its debut on LBank Exchange at 12:00 UTC on August 2, 2024.

