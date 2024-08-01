Unlimit Integrates with World App, Plans to Support World Chain to Unlock Fiat-to-Crypto Access Across Key Regions

The Worldcoin network will have regional access to fiat-crypto on/off-ramps, powered by Unlimit's crypto solution

Global fintech company Unlimit announced today its integration with Tools for Humanity's World App and plans to support World Chain, a new blockchain designed to prioritize humans. This integration allows World Chain and World App users in Colombia, Mexico and certain regions in Europe to easily convert between Worldcoin (WLD) and fiat currencies.

The global financial landscape remains heavily dependent on a fragmented, inconvenient, and costly traditional finance system. According to the World Bank, an estimated 1.4 billion adults worldwide lack access to formal financial services. This situation slows down crypto projects from growing new markets, as users face difficulties in acquiring and converting crypto to fiat due to poor local infrastructure and regulatory hurdles.

To solve this issue, Unlimit's on-and off-ramp solution offers seamless transfers between blockchain wallets and bank accounts. With extensive presence and local expertise in regions like LatAm, APAC, and EMEA, Unlimit provides region-specific payment options tailored to each location. These local integrations support businesses in expanding to new markets that other providers cannot serve.

Aligned with Unlimit's commitment to financial inclusion, Worldcoin, co-invented by Sam Altman, Alex Blania and Max Novendstern, aims to be the largest privacy-preserving identity and financial network, providing universal access to the global economy.

As a result of Unlimit's crypto solution being deployed on World Chain, World App users can effortlessly convert WLD and stablecoins into local fiat currencies. The converted funds are then deposited directly into users' bank accounts.

Since its launch last year, more than 10 million people in 160 countries have created a World ID and a compatible wallet, starting with TFH's World App. To date, there have been more than 115 million transactions, indicating rapid adoption and strong user engagement.

Unlimit Crypto will further this growth by unlocking fiat channels and facilitating transactions for users in Europe, Africa, Latin America, and additional markets in the future.

"It's impressive to see Worldcoin being adopted on a global scale and we're super excited that our integration has been effective for users to blend payment experiences very seamlessly between traditional rails and unique blockchains such as World Chain. The future we've long envisioned for blockchain payments has arrived," says Bryan Feng, Head of Unlimit Crypto.

Together, Unlimit and Worldcoin aim to forge a more inclusive financial future, break down barriers and empower individuals worldwide.

About Unlimit

Founded in 2009, Unlimit is a global fintech company that offers a large portfolio of financial services, including payment processing, banking as a service (BaaS), and an onramp fiat solution for crypto, DeFi, and GameFi. The company's mission is to deliver solutions that eliminate financial borders, enabling businesses to operate both locally and internationally with ease across Europe, the UK, LATAM, APAC, India and Africa. Unlimit has 500 employees across 16 offices and five continents, including London, Singapore, São Paulo, Hong Kong, and Mexico. For further information, please visit: www.unlimit.com.

About World Chain

World Chain is a layer-2 network designed to make blockchain technology and its benefits accessible to everyone. Built on the OP Stack and integrated with the Worldcoin protocol, World Chain is secured by Ethereum as an L2 and will be engineered for scalability as part of the Superchain ecosystem.

Developed by the Worldcoin Foundation, World Chain will be uniquely enabled by World ID 's proof of personhood and built around stablecoin finance, international remittances, commerce and more. Anyone will be able to explore and use apps with real world utility on World Chain through compatible wallets, starting with World App.

The Worldcoin Foundation , a steward of the Worldcoin protocol, aims to realize more inclusive, fair and just institutions of governance and of the global digital economy.

