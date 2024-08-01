Regulatory News:

FDJ Group (Paris:FDJ), France's leading gaming operator, is announcing that it has signed an agreement to sell its Sporting Solutions Services Limited subsidiary in the UK to the Betsson Group, a global sports betting and gaming operator. Betsson Group is part of Betsson AB, which is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm stock exchange.

This transaction pursues the strategic refocus of FDJ Group's international activities on B2C and B2B2C operations in the lottery, sports betting and online gaming markets. The transaction concerns price setting and risk management activities on behalf of betting operators. It does not include the sports betting managed services operated by FDJ Group for lottery operators.

As a result of the deal, Sporting Solutions will benefit from Betsson's major expansion plans in the B2B segment. The acquisition will enrich and enhance Betsson's range of sports betting solutions, and the Swedish group will reap the benefits of Sporting Solutions' tech platforms, customer portfolio and expertise, which includes pricing and risk management.

The transaction is expected to be finalised once the conditions precedent are met.

