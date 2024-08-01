G.J. Gardner Homes: Lakeland Builder Designs Custom Smart Home for a Severely Wounded Tampa Veteran

G.J. Gardner Homes and the Gary Sinise Foundation team up to give a U.S. Marine a better quality of life and more independence.

LAKELAND, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2024 / G.J. Gardner Homes Lakeland has partnered with the Gary Sinise Foundation to design a specially adapted, mortgage-free smart home for U.S. Marine Corps Lance Corporal John "JT" Doody, a severely wounded Tampa veteran.

Family, Builder and Foundation

Family, Builder and Foundation gather for ground breaking

The foundation's R.I.S.E. (Restoring Independence, Supporting Empowerment) provides post-9/11 defenders with 100% mortgage-free homes designed better to support the needs of wounded, disabled veterans and first responders.

Doody joined the Marines in 2005 and was deployed to Iraq in 2007. While bravely serving our country, he sustained severe injuries that later led to a debilitating bacterial infection that caused a severe brain injury, quadriplegia, and cognitive blindness.

Doody has shown incredible resilience and strength in overcoming his medical challenges and adapting to his new reality. His mother, Christina, is his full-time caregiver, helping JT with everyday tasks he can't manage independently.

"A smart home would make our lives so much easier," said Christina. Although I am in good shape, I will only continue to age while John will still need to be cared for."

Through custom designs and smart home technology, these veterans and their families can attain a better quality of life, independence, and autonomy. So far, over 90 homes have been completed or broken ground across the country.

"We are incredibly proud to be part of this initiative and to contribute to giving back to those who have sacrificed so much for our freedom," said G.J. Gardner Homes Lakeland Franchise Owner Mitch Reiter. "Building homes is about building community, and this program is a great way to spread that mission."

ABOUT G.J. GARDNER HOMES

Since its founding in 1983, G.J. Gardner Homes has built over 40,000 quality, customized homes worldwide. The company has over 120 franchises across Australia, New Zealand, and the United States. Each franchise is locally owned and operated, with strong ties to the community and a dedication to service and quality. The Lakeland location specializes in custom homes, knockdown rebuilds, and accessory dwelling units in various styles.

ABOUT THE GARY SINISE FOUNDATION

Gary Sinise is an award-winning actor and humanitarian, best known for his roles in CSI:NY, Apollo 13, and Forrest Gump as Lt. Dan Taylor. An advocate for our nation's defenders since the 1980s, after 9/11, Sinise began supporting America's military and first responders with handshake tours and concerts with his Lt. Dan Band. In 2011, he established the Gary Sinise Foundation. Today, the Foundation builds custom homes for severely wounded heroes, supports the families of the fallen, provides essential equipment for first responders, and improves the mental wellness of our defenders. For more information and to support, visit www.garysinisefoundation.org.

Contact Information

Steve Bair

Manager

lakeland@gjgardner.com

(863) 869-2526

SOURCE: G.J. Gardner Homes

View the original press release on newswire.com.