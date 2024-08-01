Anzeige
Donnerstag, 01.08.2024
Im Fokus der Anleger: In diesen Rohstoff zu investieren, könnte ein guter Schachzug sein
WKN: A0JDJ3 | ISIN: GB00B0WD0R35
SolGold PLC announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

BISHOPSGATE, LONDON / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2024 / SolGold plc (LSE:SOLG)(TSX:SOLG) has received notification on 1 August 2024 from Charles Joseland, Non-Executive Director of the Company, that on 1 August 2024 he had acquired 86,000 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each in the Company at a price of £0.1145 per Ordinary Share of £0.01 each in the Company for the total consideration of £9,847. Following this acquisition, Charles Joseland holds 86,000 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each in the Company representing less than 0.01% of the issued share capital of the Company.

CONTACTS:

Scott Caldwell
Chief Executive Officer
SolGold plc
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3807 6996

Tavistock (Media)
Jos Simson/Gareth Tredway
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7920 315

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM.

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name:

Charles Joseland

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status:

Non-Executive Director

b)

Initial notification/Amendment:

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name:

SolGold plc

b)

LEI:

213800HGFADQBMIEVI76

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:

Identification code:

Ordinary Shares of £0.01

GB00B0WD0R35

b)

Nature of the transaction:

Acquisition of Ordinary Shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s):

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.1145

86,000


d)

Aggregated information:

Aggregated volume:
Price:
Total:


86,000
£0.1145
£9,847

e)

Date of the transaction:

1 August 2024

f)

Place of the transaction:

London Stock Exchange

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.