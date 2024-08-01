SolGold PLC announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

BISHOPSGATE, LONDON / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2024 / SolGold plc (LSE:SOLG)(TSX:SOLG) has received notification on 1 August 2024 from Charles Joseland, Non-Executive Director of the Company, that on 1 August 2024 he had acquired 86,000 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each in the Company at a price of £0.1145 per Ordinary Share of £0.01 each in the Company for the total consideration of £9,847. Following this acquisition, Charles Joseland holds 86,000 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each in the Company representing less than 0.01% of the issued share capital of the Company.
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM.
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name:
Charles Joseland
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status:
Non-Executive Director
b)
Initial notification/Amendment:
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name:
SolGold plc
b)
LEI:
213800HGFADQBMIEVI76
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:
Identification code:
Ordinary Shares of £0.01
GB00B0WD0R35
b)
Nature of the transaction:
Acquisition of Ordinary Shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s):
d)
Aggregated information:
Aggregated volume:
86,000
e)
Date of the transaction:
1 August 2024
f)
Place of the transaction:
London Stock Exchange
