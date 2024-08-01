SolGold PLC announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

SolGold plc (LSE:SOLG)(TSX:SOLG) has received notification on 1 August 2024 from Charles Joseland, Non-Executive Director of the Company, that on 1 August 2024 he had acquired 86,000 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each in the Company at a price of £0.1145 per Ordinary Share of £0.01 each in the Company for the total consideration of £9,847. Following this acquisition, Charles Joseland holds 86,000 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each in the Company representing less than 0.01% of the issued share capital of the Company.

CONTACTS:

Scott Caldwell Chief Executive Officer SolGold plc Tel: +44 (0) 20 3807 6996

Tavistock (Media) Jos Simson/Gareth Tredway Tel: +44 (0) 20 7920 315



NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name: Charles Joseland 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status: Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name: SolGold plc b) LEI: 213800HGFADQBMIEVI76 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument: Identification code: Ordinary Shares of £0.01 GB00B0WD0R35 b) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition of Ordinary Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s): Price(s) Volume(s) £0.1145 86,000

£9,847 e) Date of the transaction: 1 August 2024 f) Place of the transaction: London Stock Exchange

