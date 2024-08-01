Derwent Investments Pte Ltd: Derwent Investments Announces New AUM Target For 2025

Asia-based investment and wealth management firm, Derwent Investments is proud to announce a new target of $7.5 billion for assets under management (AUM). The decision to set a new target is in line with the firm's continued growth and commitment to delivering superior investment and private wealth services to its clients.

Staunchly independent

Since its inception, Derwent Investments has remained steadfastly committed to the provision of bespoke investment and wealth management solutions to a burgeoning roster of affluent clients. By setting a new AUM target of $7.5 billion, the firm intends to achieve a scale that would see it rank favorably alongside far larger rivals while still preserving its cherished independent status in an Asia Pacific region where wealth management is dominated by subsidiaries of large US and European financial institutions.

New Target

Edward Chandler, Director of Private Equity at Derwent Investments said, "This new target is a reflection of our dedication to providing quality wealth counseling services to our clients. It certainly represents a challenge but it's one that I feel that we're more than capable of meeting."

Referral-Led Growth

Derwent Investments says it has experienced significant increases in the number of new clients being introduced to the firm by way of referral from existing clients. "As far we're concerned, referrals are the ultimate endorsement from satisfied clients," explained Chandler.

"Referrals indicate that existing clients are pleased with pretty much every aspect of the service they receive from us; so much so that they're willing to introduce friends, colleagues and family members on to us so that they, too, might avail themselves of our expertise.

"We're justifiably proud of our track record of maintaining high standards and we're confident of being able to reach this new AUM target next year," he added.

About Derwent Investments

Derwent Investments is a leading investment management firm committed to delivering superior investment results and client service that is second-to-none. With a team of experienced professionals and a disciplined, research-led approach to investing, the firm provides innovative solutions and opportunities for medium-to-long-term capital growth. Derwent Investments focus on research-driven investment strategies ensures that clients benefit from the latest market insights and technological advancements.

