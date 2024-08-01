Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 1, 2024) - Quantum Battery Metals Corp. (CSE: QBAT) (OTC Pink: BRVVF) (FSE: 23B0) ("Quantum" or the "Company"), is excited to unveil its comprehensive and strategic 2024 exploration program for the Kahuna Property, a pivotal advancement in our ongoing efforts to enhance and expand our cobalt assets. This well-orchestrated exploration initiative underscores Quantum's commitment to responsible resource development and the growing demand for critical battery metals.

2024 Kahuna Exploration Program Highlights:

Comprehensive Soil Sampling: Our exploration team will undertake an extensive soil sampling campaign across the entirety of the Kahuna property. This program is designed to systematically assess and delineate new zones of mineralization, capitalizing on the promising results from previous exploration efforts. The soil sampling process will involve collecting a wide array of samples from various locations across the property to identify geochemical anomalies that could indicate the presence of significant cobalt and silver deposits. By mapping these anomalies, Quantum aims to pinpoint the most prospective areas for further detailed exploration.

Geophysical Surveys: In a bid to deepen our understanding of the Kahuna property's subsurface characteristics, we will employ advanced induced polarization (IP) geophysical techniques. These surveys are crucial for mapping the subsurface structures and identifying potential drilling targets. IP geophysics will allow us to detect resistivity and chargeability variations in the subsurface, which are indicative of mineralized zones. The data gathered from these surveys will be instrumental in refining our exploration strategy and focusing our drilling efforts on the most promising targets, thereby optimizing resource allocation and exploration efficiency.

Infill Trenching: As part of our targeted approach to resource delineation, we will conduct strategic infill trenching across key areas of the property. This method involves excavating trenches across mineralized zones to expose the underlying rock and provide access to fresh samples for detailed geological, geochemical, and structural analysis. Infill trenching will help us to better understand the continuity and extent of mineralization, providing critical data that will inform the design of subsequent drilling programs. This phase of the exploration program is crucial for building a more comprehensive model of the property's mineral potential and advancing towards resource estimation.

Environmental Commitment: Quantum Battery Metals Corp. is unwavering in its dedication to environmental stewardship. Throughout the exploration program, we will implement best practices in environmental management to minimize our footprint and ensure the preservation of the local ecosystem. Our environmental protocols include rigorous monitoring and mitigation measures to prevent adverse impacts on soil, water, and wildlife. Furthermore, we are committed to maintaining transparent communication with local communities and stakeholders, ensuring that our activities align with both environmental and social expectations. By prioritizing sustainability, we aim to develop the Kahuna property in a manner that benefits all stakeholders while safeguarding the environment for future generations.

Comments from Leadership: David Greenway, Director of Quantum Battery Metals Corp., emphasized the significance of the 2024 exploration program, stating, "The Kahuna property represents a significant opportunity for our company. Our 2024 exploration program is designed to build on previous successes and advance our understanding of this valuable asset. With the growing global demand for battery metals, particularly cobalt, we are focused on unlocking the full potential of Kahuna, and our exploration activities this year will be pivotal in achieving that goal."

About the Kahuna Property:

The Kahuna cobalt property is strategically located 14 kilometers northeast of Temagami and 37 kilometers south of Cobalt, Ontario, in an area with a rich history of mining activity. The region is renowned for its prolific cobalt and silver deposits, making it a prime target for Quantum's exploration endeavors. The Kahuna property is characterized by significant cobalt and silver mineralization, particularly within calcite veins hosted in the Nipissing diabase, a geological formation that has historically yielded high-grade mineralization.

Mineralization and History:

The Kahuna property has a storied history of mineral production, with notable historical outputs including approximately five tonnes of material with a reported grade of 22% cobalt and 20 ounces per ton of silver. This impressive historical data underscores the potential of the Kahuna property to contribute meaningfully to the supply of critical battery metals. The presence of high-grade cobalt, in particular, positions the property as a valuable asset in the context of the rapidly growing electric vehicle and energy storage markets, which are driving unprecedented demand for battery materials.

Quantum Battery Metals Corp. is poised to advance the Kahuna property through a methodical and data-driven exploration approach. Leveraging our technical expertise, innovative methodologies, and a deep understanding of the geological framework, we are committed to unlocking the full potential of the Kahuna property. As we progress through our 2024 exploration program, we remain focused on delivering value to our shareholders, while also contributing to the sustainable development of critical battery metals that are essential for a low-carbon future.

QUANTUM BATTERY METALS CORP.

Forward-Looking Information This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that Quantum Battery Metals Corp. (the "Company") expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward- looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

