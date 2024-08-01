All economic and financial indicators grew:

Consolidated turnover of €1,114.3 million (€1,038.9 in H1 2023);

EBITDA of €180.5 million (€154.0 in H1 2023);

EBIT of €146.6 million (€123.7 in H1 2023);

Pre-tax profit of €146.3 million (€113.6 in H1 2023).

Approved the proposal to submit to the Shareholders' Meeting the enhancement of the increased voting system

Today, the Board of Directors of Reply S.p.A. [EXM, STAR: REY] approved the results as at 30 June 2024.

Since the start of the year, the Group has recorded a consolidated turnover of €1,114.3 million, which is an increase of 7.3% compared to the same period in 2023.

All indicators are positive for the period. In the first half of 2024, consolidated EBITDA of €180.5 million compared to the €154.0 million recorded in 2023 and corresponds to 16.2% of turnover.

EBIT, from January to June, was €146.6 million (€123.7 million in 2023), corresponding to 13.2% of turnover.

Pre-tax profit, from January to June 2024, was €146.3 million (€113.6 million in 2023), corresponding to 13.1% of turnover.

As regards the second quarter 2024, the Group's performance was also positive, with consolidated turnover for the period of €560.0 million, up by 8.0% compared to 2023.

EBITDA, from April to June 2024, amounted to €93.2 million, with EBIT of €74.5 million and pre-tax profit of €73.2 million.

As at 30 June 2024, the Group's net financial position was positive for €234.8 million, while at 31 March 2024 was positive for €368.9 million. The financial position at 31 December 2023 was positive for €204.9 million.

"In the first half of 2024" stated Mario Rizzante, Chairman of Reply "we have experienced a positive trend, both in terms of revenue and profitability. These achievements were possible thanks to the leadership gained in the two main directions of technological transformation: artificial intelligence and cloud computing."

"The strength of Reply" continued Mario Rizzante "has always been its ability to interpret innovation by making it relevant to the needs of companies. From this perspective, the first six months of 2024 were characterized by significant development in our main lines of offering. In particular, we witnessed a strong growth in demand from our customers for a new class of objects and services natively designed to integrate the most advanced artificial intelligence solutions onboard. This new way of interpreting artificial intelligence requires companies to pay great attention both in rethinking the underlying data models and in designing new architectures and conversational interfaces capable of fully exploiting its potential in complete security."

"Being able to guide the growing spread of artificial intelligence" concluded Mario Rizzante "along with awareness of its potential and associated risks, is certainly the main challenge for the near future. In this scenario, Reply positions itself as a highly technological player capable of supporting its clients in creating the new digital economy."

The Board of Directors of Reply has also approved the proposal to submit to the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company, scheduled for September 17, 2024, on first call, the amendment of the Articles of Association, in order to allow, among other things, the enhancement of the increased voting system, in line with new legal provisions.

With the introduction of a reinforced increased voting mechanism, compared to the one already adopted, Reply intends to encourage a stable capital structure capable of supporting long-term growth in a highly competitive market.

The manager responsible for preparing the company's financial reports, Dr Giuseppe Veneziano, states in accordance with Paragraph 2 of Article 154-bis of the Consolidated Finance Act, that the accounting information contained in this press release corresponds to the company's records, ledgers and accounting entries.

Reply

Reply [EXM, STAR: REY, ISIN: IT0005282865] specialises in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. Reply is a network of highly specialised companies supporting key European industrial groups operating in the telecom and media, industry and services, banking, insurance and public administration sectors in the definition and development of business models enabled for the new paradigms of AI, cloud computing, digital media and the Internet of Things. Reply services include: Consulting, System Integration and Digital Services. www.reply.com

This press release is a translation, the Italian version will prevail.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240801271652/en/

Contacts:

Media

Reply

Fabio Zappelli

f.zappelli@reply.com

+390117711594

Investor Relations

Reply

Riccardo Lodigiani

r.lodigiani@reply.com

+390117711594

Michael Lueckenkoetter

m.lueckenkoetter@reply.com

+49524150091017