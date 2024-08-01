Altigen Technologies Reports Third Quarter Results for Fiscal Year 2024

Q3 GAAP net income of $0.06 million; non- GAAP net income of $0.2 million

Altigen Technologies (OTCQB:ATGN), a leading Silicon Valley-based Microsoft Cloud Communications Solutions provider, announced today its financial results for the third quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results

Net revenue was $3.3 million, compared to $3.4 million in the prior year quarter;

Gross margin was 60.7%, compared to 63.3% in the prior year quarter;

GAAP net income and diluted EPS of $0.06 million and $0.00, respectively, compared with GAAP net loss of ($0.2) million, or ($0.01) per share in the prior year quarter;

Non-GAAP net income and diluted EPS of $0.2 million and $0.01, respectively, compared with non-GAAP net loss of ($0.07) million, or ($0.00) per share in the prior year quarter.

(1) Throughout this release, the use of non-GAAP financial measures is intended to provide useful information that supplements Altigen's results in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure at the end of this release.

Conference Call

Altigen will be discussing its financial results and outlook on a conference call today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. ET). The conference call can be accessed by dialing (888) 506-0062 (domestic) or (973) 528-0011 (international), conference ID #526216. A live webcast will also be made available at www.altigen.com. To access the replay, dial (877) 481-4010 (domestic) or (919) 882-2331 (international), conference ID #50960. A web archive will be made available at www.altigen.com for 90 days following the call's conclusion.

About Altigen Technologies

Altigen Technologies (OTCQB:ATGN) is focused on driving digital transformation in today's modern workplace. ?Our Cloud Communications solutions and Technology Consulting services empower companies of all sizes to elevate customer engagement,?increase employee productivity and improve operational efficiency. We're headquartered in Silicon Valley with operations strategically located in five countries spanning three continents. For more information, call 1-888-ALTIGEN or visit our website at www.altigen.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information regarding current and future business expectations, beliefs, plans and assumptions, which are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements discussed in this press release may not occur and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated or implied. All information provided in this announcement is as of the date of this announcement, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law. Please refer to the Company's most recent Annual Report filed with the OTCQB over-the-counter market for a further discussion of risks and uncertainties.

Contact:

Carolyn David

Vice President of Finance

Altigen Communications, Inc.

(408) 597-9033

www.altigen.com

ALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)



June 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 (unaudited) (1) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,002 $ 2,641 Accounts receivable, net 1,772 1,495 Other current assets 287 236 Total current assets 4,061 4,372 Property and equipment, net - 3 Operating lease right-of-use assets 43 301 Goodwill 2,725 2,725 Intangible assets, net 1,431 1,568 Capitalized software development cost, net 1,281 1,215 Deferred tax asset 3,737 3,737 Total assets $ 13,278 $ 13,921 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 101 $ 58 Accrued compensation and benefits 346 417 Accrued expenses 477 455 Deferred consideration - current 525 510 Operating lease liabilities - current 46 324 Deferred revenue - current 551 477 Total current liabilities 2,046 2,241 Deferred consideration - long-term 216 208 Deferred revenue - long-term 155 134 Total liabilities 2,417 2,583 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 24 24 Treasury stock (1,565 ) (1,565 ) Additional paid-in capital 73,175 73,133 Accumulated deficit (60,773 ) (60,254 ) Total stockholders' equity 10,861 11,338 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 13,278 $ 13,921

(1) The information in this column was derived from the Company's audited consolidated financial statements as of and for the year ended September 30, 2023.

ALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands)

Nine Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net (loss) $ (519 ) $ (510 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 3 3 Amortization of intangible assets 137 137 Amortization of capitalized software 311 450 Stock-based compensation 42 90 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable and unbilled accounts receivable (277 ) 36 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (51 ) (83 ) Other long-term assets - 12 Accounts payable 43 (20 ) Accrued expenses (47 ) 325 Deferred revenue 96 (142 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (262 ) 298 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of business - (225 ) Capitalized software development costs (377 ) (380 ) Net cash used in investing activities (377 ) (605 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuances of common stock - 36 Net cash provided by financing activities - 36 Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (639 ) (271 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 2,641 3,232 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 2,002 $ 2,961

ALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED)

(amounts in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net revenue $ 3,283 $ 3,366 $ 9,883 $ 10,199 Gross profit 1,994 2,129 6,009 6,477 Operating expenses: Research and development 945 1,330 3,383 3,879 Selling, general & administrative 980 946 3,141 3,063 Operating income (loss) 69 (147 ) (515 ) (465 ) Interest income/(expense), net 11 (36 ) 14 (36 ) Net income (loss) before provision for income taxes 80 (183 ) (501 ) (501 ) Income tax benefit (expense) (18 ) - (18 ) (9 ) Net income (loss) $ 62 $ (183 ) $ (519 ) $ (510 ) Per share data: Basic $ 0.00 $ (0.01 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.02 ) Diluted $ 0.00 $ (0.01 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.02 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 24,919 24,690 24,919 24,426 Diluted 26,026 24,690 24,919 24,426

ALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(UNAUDITED)

(amounts in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Gross Profit: GAAP gross profit $ 1,994 $ 2,129 $ 6,009 $ 6,477 Amortization of capitalized software 70 134 279 407 Acquisition related expenses 40 40 120 120 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 2,104 $ 2,303 $ 6,408 $ 7,004 Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Expenses: GAAP operating expenses $ 1,925 $ 2,276 $ 6,524 $ 6,942 Depreciation and amortization 1 1 3 3 Amortization of capitalized software 9 13 32 43 Amortization of intangible assets 6 6 18 18 Stock-based compensation 14 29 42 90 Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 1,895 $ 2,227 $ 6,429 $ 6,788 Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Income: GAAP net loss $ 62 $ (183 ) $ (519 ) $ (510 ) Depreciation and amortization 1 1 3 3 Amortization of capitalized software 79 147 311 450 Amortization of intangible assets 46 46 138 138 Stock-based compensation 14 29 42 90 Deferred tax asset valuation allowance - - - 9 Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 202 $ 40 $ (25 ) $ 180 Per share data: Basic $ 0.01 $ 0.00 $ (0.00 ) $ 0.01 Diluted $ 0.01 $ 0.00 $ (0.00 ) $ 0.01 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 24,919 24,690 24,919 24,426 Diluted 26,026 25,691 24,919 25,514

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In calculating non-GAAP financial measures, we exclude certain items to facilitate a review of the comparability of our core operating performance on a period-to-period basis. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, depreciation and amortization expenses, acquisition-related costs, change in deferred tax asset valuation allowance, litigation costs and other non-recurring or unusual charges or benefits that may arise from time to time that we do not consider to be directly related to core operating performance. We use non-GAAP measures to evaluate the core operating performance of our business and to perform financial planning. Since we find these measures to be useful, we believe that investors benefit from seeing results reviewed by management in addition to seeing GAAP results. We believe that these non-GAAP measures, when read in conjunction with our GAAP financials, provide useful information to investors by facilitating: (i) the comparability of our on-going operating results over the periods presented and (ii) the ability to identify trends in our underlying business.

