ACCESSWIRE
01.08.2024 22:26 Uhr
New Holland Unveil Flagship CR10 Combine Harvester

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2024 / CNH

New Holland, a brand of CNH, has unveiled the new flagship CR10 combine harvester.

This follows the brand's preview of its CR11 combine at world leading trade fair for agricultural machinery, Agritechnica, last year.

Both harvesters - built at New Holland's combine Centre of Excellence in Zedelgem, Belgium - include innovative new technology designed to help the largest farming enterprises increase output, minimize losses and reduce the total cost of harvesting.

The main difference between the two models is in power and grain tank size, to ensure the new combines match the needs of a broad range of large farm enterprises. The CR11 features a 20,000-litre grain tank and a 15.9-litre FPT Cursor 16 engine producing 775hp. The CR10 engine is a 12.9-litre FPT Cursor 13 generating 635hp, while its grain tank holds 16,000 litres. Beyond additional power and grain capacity, the key features that take these combines into a new league in terms of output, sample quality and loss minimization include longer twin rotors and the new Twin-Clean cleaning system.

Find out more here

New Holland CR10 Combine Harvester

