Universal Green Group: Universal EV Chargers Expands National Reach with Successful DC Fast Charger Deployment in Cabool, Missouri

Universal EV Chargers, a leading name in the electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure industry, has recently marked another significant milestone with the successful deployment of DC Fast Chargers in Cabool, Missouri. This achievement further solidifies Universal EV Chargers' resolve in providing accessible and efficient EV charging solutions across the United States.

With a proven track record of innovation and reliability, Universal EV Chargers is committed to advancing the adoption of electric vehicles by ensuring that charging infrastructure is both widely available and conveniently located. The installation in Cabool, Missouri, is part of a broader strategy to enhance the national charging network, making long-distance travel more feasible and sustainable for EV drivers.

"Our deployment in Cabool demonstrates the growing reach and impact of Universal EV Chargers," said Hemal Doshi, CEO at Universal EV Chargers. "We are dedicated to creating a robust, user-friendly network of chargers that meet the needs of today's drivers and support the transition to a greener future."

Universal Green Group's Presence at FOGA Convention

Adding to the momentum, Universal Green Group, the parent company of Universal EV Chargers, Universal Solar Systems, and Universal Green Developers, will take a prominent role in the upcoming FOGA (Federation of Gujarati Associations of USA) Convention in Dallas, TX, from August 2nd to 4th, 2024. This convention is expected to attract a wide range of influential figures, including Congressman Pete Sessions and Congressman Mark Veasey, along with charismatic Gujarati literature and motivational speakers such as Kaajal Oza Vaidya, Shobhit Desai and Manoj Joshi.

Universal Green Group's participation underscores its commitment to community engagement and cultural promotion, as well as its leadership in sustainable development. The group's involvement will not only highlight its contributions to the green energy sector but also its dedication to fostering strong ties with the Gujarati community in the United States. For more information about the event, please visit www.fogausa.org

For more information on Universal EV Chargers and Universal Green Group, please visit www.UniversalGreenGroup.com

About Universal EV Chargers

Universal EV Chargers, a subsidiary of Universal Green Group, is at the forefront of the electric vehicle revolution. With an extensive portfolio of charging solutions, Universal EV Chargers provides advanced, reliable, and cost-effective charging infrastructure for a diverse range of industries and applications across North America.

About Universal Green Group

Founded in 2009, Universal Green Group is a leader in sustainable solutions, with divisions focusing on solar energy, EV charging, and eco-friendly real estate development. Universal Green Group is dedicated to promoting green technologies that ensure financial viability for its clients while contributing to a healthier planet.

Media Contact:

Name: Megha Thacker

Company: Universal EV Chargers

Phone: 866-350-2738

Email: megha.thacker@universalgreengroup.com

SOURCE: Universal Green Group

View the original press release on accesswire.com