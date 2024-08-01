Lakeland Industries, Inc.: Lakeland Industries Announces the Appointment of Laurel Yartz as Chief Human Resources Officer

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) (the "Company" or "Lakeland"), a leading global manufacturer of protective apparel for industry, healthcare and first responders on the federal, state and local levels, today announced the appointment of Laurel Yartz as Chief Human Resources Officer. This newly created position underscores Lakeland's commitment to enhancing its human capital strategies and driving organizational excellence as it continues to expand its fire services, industrial and safety products globally through organic growth and strategic acquisitions.

Laurel Yartz brings over 30 years of experience in global Human Resources leadership, primarily in Fortune 500 and private equity companies. Her extensive background includes senior strategic roles leading cultural and business transformation. As CHRO, Ms. Yartz will be responsible for enhancing Lakeland's people strategy and fostering a culture focused on growth, innovation, flawless execution, customer satisfaction, and continuous improvement. She most recently served as the Senior Human Resources Leader for Lewis Services and has held positions of increasing responsibility with leading global companies, including CooperVision, Corning Incorporated, Thermo Fisher Scientific and American Standard Brands. She earned a Master of Business Administration from the University of Rochester, William E. Simon School of Business and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration (Human Resources Management & Strategic Management Concentrations) from California State University, Sacramento. Ms. Yartz will report to Jim Jenkins, President, CEO and Executive Chairman.

Jim Jenkins, President, CEO and Executive Chairman of Lakeland Industries, Inc., commented, "We are thrilled to welcome Laurel to Lakeland. Her proven track record of aligning talent to the operational, commercial and functional vision of the business in the spirit of developing teams and driving revenue growth will be crucial as Lakeland continues to execute on its global fire services and industrial safety growth strategies."

About Lakeland Industries, Inc.

We manufacture and sell a comprehensive line of industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. Our products are sold globally by our in-house sales teams, our customer service group, and authorized independent sales representatives to a network of over 2,000 global safety and industrial supply distributors. Our authorized distributors supply end users, such as integrated oil, chemical/petrochemical, automobile, transportation, steel, glass, construction, smelting, cleanroom, janitorial, pharmaceutical, and high technology electronics manufacturers, as well as scientific, medical laboratories and the utilities industry. In addition, we supply federal, state and local governmental agencies and departments, such as fire and law enforcement, airport crash rescue units, the Department of Defense, the Department of Homeland Security and the Centers for Disease Control. Internationally, we sell to a mixture of end users directly and to industrial distributors, depending on the particular country and market. In addition to the United States, sales are made into more than 50 foreign countries, the majority of which were into China, the European Economic Community ("EEC"), Canada, Chile, Argentina, Russia, Kazakhstan, Colombia, Mexico, Ecuador, India, Uruguay, Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Hong Kong and New Zealand.

For more information concerning Lakeland, please visit the Company online at www.lakeland.com.

Contacts

Lakeland Industries, Inc.

256-600-1390

Roger Shannon

rdshannon@lakeland.com

SOURCE: Lakeland Industries, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com