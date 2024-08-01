Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 1, 2024) - (Block Height: 854,950) - Cathedra Bitcoin Inc. (TSXV: CBIT) ("Cathedra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received its final bulletin from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") in connection with the completion of its previously announced business combination (the "Transaction"), with Kungsleden, Inc., a developer and operator of alternative high-density compute infrastructure, and that the Company's subordinate voting shares are scheduled to commence trading on the TSXV on August 6, 2024.

Cathedra also announces that it has engaged Integral Wealth Securities Limited ("Integral") to provide services as a market maker in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSXV and other applicable legislation. Integral will trade subordinate voting shares of the Company on the TSXV and other trading venues with the objective of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of the Company's subordinate voting shares. Under the agreement with Integral, Integral will receive a cash fee equal to $7,000 per month, plus applicable taxes. The initial term of the agreement is three months from the date of execution, after which, the agreement may be terminated by Cathedra upon 30 days' notice to Integral. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement and Integral will not receive shares or options as compensation. Integral and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities and at the time of the agreement, to the knowledge of the Company, neither Integral nor its principals have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company. The agreement is subject to the approval of the TSXV.

Integral is a member of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization ("CIRO") and can access all Canadian Stock Exchanges and Alternative Trading Systems. The capital and securities required for any trade undertaken by Integral as principal will be provided by Integral. Integral is an independent CIRO-licensed investment dealer engaged in market making, investment banking and wealth management. Headquartered in Toronto, the firm operates from nine offices across Canada.

In connection with the Transaction, the Company's common shares were re-designated as subordinate voting shares (the "Subordinate Voting Shares"). The Company's transfer agent, Computershare Investor Services Inc., will be mailing a Direct Registration System Statement ("DRS Advice") to all shareholders of the Company (other than for those that are required to be in certificated form) setting out each holder's shareholdings. Shareholders wishing to receive a physical share certificate should contact Computershare Investor Services Inc. for information on how to obtain physical shares certificates in place of a DRS Advice. The CUSIP number for the Subordinate Voting Shares is 14919F206.

Finally, the Company has begun the process of relisting its shares on the OTCQB and expects to receive approval shortly after trading resumes on the TSXV. Trading in the Company's shares on the OTCQB would resume shortly thereafter.

About Cathedra Bitcoin

Cathedra Bitcoin Inc. develops and operates high-density compute infrastructure across North America. The Company hosts bitcoin mining clients across its portfolio of three data centers (30 MW total) in Tennessee and Kentucky. Additionally, Cathedra is a 25% partner in a joint venture that is developing a 60-MW data center in North Dakota which will also host bitcoin miners upon its expected completion in Q3 2024. Cathedra also operates a fleet of proprietary bitcoin mining machines at its own and third-party data centers, producing approximately 400 PH/s of hash rate. The Company is focused on expanding its portfolio of data center infrastructure for high-density compute applications including bitcoin mining and artificial intelligence. Cathedra is headquartered in Vancouver and its shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol CBIT.

For more information about Cathedra, visit cathedra.com or follow Company news on Twitter at @CathedraBitcoin or on Telegram at @CathedraBitcoin.



Cautionary Statement

Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws that are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. The information in this release about future plans and objectives of the Company and Kungsleden, are forward-looking information. Forward-looking information contained in this news release includes but is not limited to information concerning: the resumption of trading of the subordinate voting shares and the timing thereof and the engagement of Integral to provide services as a market maker and the terms of the engagement. Any statements that involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. This forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time it was made. The Company has also assumed that no significant events occur outside of its normal course of business.

Additionally, these forward-looking statements may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of Cathedra and general market conditions. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts but instead reflect Cathedra's management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although Cathedra believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed thereon, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the Company. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements are the following: the potential impact of the announcement of the completion of the Transaction on relationships, including with regulatory bodies, employees, customers and competitors; changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; changes in applicable laws and regulations both locally and in foreign jurisdictions; compliance with extensive government regulation and the costs associated with compliance; unanticipated costs; changes in market conditions impacting the average revenue per MWh, and the risks and uncertainties associated with foreign markets. Additionally, the forward-looking statements contained herein may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of Cathedra and general market conditions. Please see the Company's management information circular dated June 18, 2024 which is available for view the Company's SEDAR+ profile on www.sedarplus.ca. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended and such changes could be material. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

