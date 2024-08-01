Rosenheim, Germany--(Newsfile Corp. - August 1, 2024) - A recently introduced patent by Robert Färber, a leading expert at WATERPLUS Technik GmbH, could represent a breakthrough in the fight against PFAS pollution. The innovative process promises an effective and sustainable solution for cleaning drinking water and soils contaminated with PFAS.

Patent Presentation on PFAS at Dyneon (3M)

Since 2017, Regional television network Oberbayern (RFO) has been covering the environmental pollution caused by per- and polyfluorinated alkyl acids (PFAS) in the Altötting district. The contamination of soils and groundwater, as well as initial cleanup attempts using activated carbon filters, have been focal points.

Despite improvements in measurement values, the closure of the Dyneon company in the region was planned, though led to protests by employees and unions. The Bavarian Prime Minister and the Minister of Economic Affairs visited the site to assess the situation. Recent developments from Berlin could potentially offer a solution to the situation.

"Our mission at WATERPLUS Technik GmbH is to provide sustainable solutions through advanced technologies and extensive knowledge in the field of drinking water. Robert Färber's new patent is a significant step in this direction and could have far-reaching positive effects on the environment and human health," said Robert Färber, CEO of WATERPLUS Technik GmbH.

The developments surrounding the Dyneon plant and efforts to preserve the site have garnered significant attention in the region. Many view the possibility that the new patent from WATERPLUS Technik GmbH could play a decisive role as a beacon of hope.

WATERPLUS Technik GmbH is a leader in providing innovative solutions for drinking water safety and quality. Specializing in advanced water treatment technologies, the company bridges the gap between operators, users, installers, and clients. With expertise in addressing Legionella and bacterial contamination, WATERPLUS Technik GmbH offers rapid testing and effective filtration systems for residential buildings, schools, kindergartens, nursing homes, and hospitals. Their commitment to sustainable and efficient water management ensures safe drinking water, protecting public health and the environment.

