Kestrel Gold Inc.: Kestrel Gold - Appoints New Director & CFO, Grants Stock Options and Terminates Fireweed Option

Kestrel Gold Inc. ("Kestrel" or the "Corporation")(TSX-V:KGC) is pleased to announce the appointment Greg Lynch, P. Geo as a Director of the Corporation and that Jean Sharp has been appointed Chief Financial Officer as Debbie Fern has resigned effective July 31, 2024.

Mr. Lynch is a Professional Geologist, APEGA, with a PhD from the University of Alberta in Economic Geology. He has over 35 years experience in resource exploration and research split between Shell Canada, the Geological Survey of Canada, and junior mining companies focused on the Cordillera. He is a Past President of the Canadian Society of Petroleum Geologists, and remains engaged in mineral exploration and fieldwork in Yukon Territory.

Ms. Sharp has 35 years of experience as a controller and financial accountant with various public and private companies. She studied financial accounting at the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology, and business administration at the University of New Brunswick.

The Corporation would like to thank Debbie Fern for her contribution and service to the Corporation.

Kestrel also announces that Mr. Lynch and Ms. Sharp have each been granted 500,000 stock options to purchase in the aggregate 1,000,000 common shares. All stock options have an exercise price of $0.07 per share and will expire on July 30, 2029.

The Corporation has elected to terminate the Fireweed option agreement and will be returning the property to the vendor.

About Kestrel Gold

Kestrel Gold Inc. is an exploration company headquartered in western Canada and focused on the Canadian Cordillera. Kestrel has earned a 100% interest in the QCM Property which is an orogenic gold target located in the Manson-Germanson placer district. Kestrel also owns a 100% interest in the KSD Property which is an orogenic gold target located in the Yukon portion of the Tintina Gold Belt. Kestrel is listed on the TSX Venture exchange under the symbol KGC. Readers are encouraged to refer to the Corporation's website "www.kestrelgold.com" for further information.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information and statements in this news release contain certain forward-looking information. This forward-looking information relates to future events or the Corporation's future performance including exploration activity that could take place on the Corporation's properties or projects. This forward-looking information is subject to certain risks and uncertainties and may be based on assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking information. The Corporation's forward-looking information is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Except as required by law, the Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

For further information contact:

Rob Solinger, President, and CEO

Office: (403) 816-2141

Email: rob@kestrelgold.com

SOURCE: Kestrel Gold Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com