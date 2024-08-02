Zehl & Associates Obtains $37.5 Million Verdict for Family of Fatally Injured Truck Driver

Undefeated Texas Personal Injury Law Firm

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2024 / Zehl & Associates is pleased to announce that our law office recently recovered a $37.5 million dollar jury verdict for the family of a truck driver killed in an accident. Our trial lawyers Ryan Zehl, Matt Greenberg, and Mike Streich represented the family of the truck driver, Shamsher Singh, during a nine-day trial in the 160th District Court of Texas.





Houston personal injury lawyer

Ryan Zehl, undefeated Houston personal injury lawyer





The Facts of the Case

Mr. Singh, a loving husband and father of three, was a videographer who relocated his family from Italy to the U.S. in 2016. He became a long-distance truck driver to support his family.

On the date of the accident, Mr. Singh was driving on I-635 West when his truck began to malfunction. He moved to the right shoulder to park his truck and examine the source of the mechanical issues. Shortly thereafter, a truck driver employed by the defendant collided with Mr. Singh's truck, resulting in fatal injuries to Mr. Singh. Zehl & Associates presented video evidence showing how other vehicles were able to avoid the truck, including another truck driver.

Zehl & Associates presented extensive evidence from video depositions and other sources to the jury. Our trial team also utilized an accident reconstructionist who explained the circumstances surrounding the crash based on the damage to the vehicles and their positions. We also brought in an emergency medical doctor who detailed the pain and suffering Mr. Singh experienced in the last 15 to 20 minutes before he died.

The Verdict

After deliberations, the jury found the defendant 84% liable for Mr. Singh's death. The final judgment for the family of Mr. Singh will be approximately $37.5 million. This verdict was over 7x higher than the defendant's $5 million pre-trial settlement offer.

Zehl & Associates remains undefeated in personal injury and truck accident cases. We are extremely proud to recover yet another eight-figure monetary award for a deserving client. Our personal injury lawyers have recovered billions in verdicts and settlements, including record-breaking awards. Our team has proven that it is willing to take on the largest trucking corporations and insurance companies - and win.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Zehl & Associates Injury & Accident Lawyers - Houston

Address: 2700 Post Oak Blvd #1000

City: Houston

State: Texas

Zip: 77056

Country: Harris County

Phone: (713) 491-6064

https://www.zehllaw.com/faq/about-us/

Contact Information

Ryan Zehl

Houston Personal Injury Lawyer

zehlpersonalinjury@gmail.com

713-491-6064

SOURCE: Zehl & Associates

View the original press release on newswire.com.