KiiBOOM Releases Loop65 - an Innovative Designed Customizable Mechanical Keyboard

Embracing the aesthetic and functionality, the KiiBOOM team proudly presents its new edition

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2024 / The KiiBOOM team is thrilled to announce its latest masterpiece, Loop65. KiiBOOM products reflect a commitment to pushing the boundaries of design and functionality, ensuring that users have not only a tool that meets their needs but also a piece of art that inspires creativity - the Loop65 is no exception.





Functional Layout Programmable by QMK/VIA

The KiiBOOM Loop 65 boasts a compact layout, ensuring a minimal footprint without compromising on functionality. As enthusiasts delve deeper into the world of mechanical keyboards, customization emerges as an essential element that simply cannot be overlooked. The KiiBOOM Loop 65 excels in both aesthetic appeal and practical functionality, particularly through its support for customization via the renowned online open-programming sources, QMK and VIA. This feature allows users to tailor their keyboard's functionality to suit their specific needs, ensuring that each keystroke is both satisfying and efficient.

Anodized Aluminum Case in Splicing Designed Block structure

The Loop65 is constructed with 6063 aluminum and finished with an anodization technique. This method preserves the natural metallic texture and enhances the durability and color fidelity of the keyboard. The Loop 65 features a unique block structure with a splicing design, which artfully combines several metal pieces, each with special carvings in various colorways, to form the robust and aesthetically pleasing keyboard case. This innovative design not only adds a touch of enjoyment but also elevates the DIY aspect, making customization both enjoyable and accessible. Tracing back to earlier KiiBOOM products, innovation has always been a cornerstone of the brand. The KiiBOOM team consistently brings creativity and innovation to the forefront of the mechanical keyboard industry.

Hot-swappability in Gasket Structure with Gradient Keycap

The KiiBOOM Loop65 features a hot-swappable PCB, allowing users to effortlessly interchange mechanical switches, whether 3-pin or 5-pin, without the need for soldering. This enhances the customization experience significantly. Additionally, the keyboard integrates a gasket structure with a flex-cut Fr4 plate, providing exceptional key sound and comfort during typing. It is also packed with various sound-dampening materials to notably enhance its performance. Moreover, the keyboard comes equipped with a cherry profile dye-sub PBT keycap set in a gradient color scheme, offering a vibrant and unique appearance.

Triple-mode Connectivity Accompanied by 4000mAh Battery

The KiiBOOM Loop65 excels in multitasking across Windows and Mac OS, ensuring a seamless user experience. It features a durable 4,000mAh battery for extended use and offers versatile connectivity options including wired USB, wireless Bluetooth, and 2.4GHz wireless. Its Bluetooth functionality allows simultaneous connection with up to three devices.

Price and availability

The KiiBOOM Loop65 is fully available on both the official website and the Amazon Store. The keyboard has two color options offered. The price goes to $159.99. Different color, same price.

