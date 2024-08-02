KiiBOOM Presents a Trailblazer in Customizable Mechanical Keyboards in Loop Series - the Loop75

The KiiBOOM team is excited to unveil its latest innovation, the Loop75, a model that marries stunning aesthetics with multi-functionality.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2024 / KiiBOOM products are committed to meet the needs of both professionals and enthusiasts. The Loop series stayed aligned with the spirit by releasing the new Loop75. The Loop 75 challenges the norms of design and functionality, serving not only as a highly effective tool but also as an inspiring piece of craftsmanship.

Programmable Functionality with QMK/VIA

Featuring a compact design, the Loop 75 minimizes desk space usage while maximizing utility. As enthusiasts delve deeper into the world of mechanical keyboards, customization emerges as an essential element that simply cannot be overlooked. The KiiBOOM Loop75 excels in both aesthetic appeal and practical functionality. It supports extensive customization through QMK and VIA, renowned online open-programming platforms, allowing users to modify their keyboard's features to fit their specific needs perfectly. Moreover, the Loop 75's design prioritizes a sleek and tidy desk setup, enhancing both the visual and operational aspects of the user's workspace. With its robust build and versatile features, the Loop75 is ideal for both keyboard enthusiasts and those who appreciate meticulous design in their peripherals.

Innovative Designed Structure with Annodized Technique

Crafted from 6063 aluminum and finished with an anodization technique, the Loop75 maintains its metallic texture while increasing durability and color longevity. The Loop75 features a unique block structure with a splicing design, which artfully combines several metal pieces, each with special carvings in various colorways, to form the robust and aesthetically pleasing keyboard case. This innovative design not only adds a touch of enjoyment but also elevates the DIY aspect, making customization both enjoyable and accessible. Tracing back to earlier KiiBOOM products, innovation has always been a cornerstone of the brand. The KiiBOOM team consistently brings creativity and innovation to the forefront of the mechanical keyboard industry.

Hot-swappable and Enhanced Acoustic Performance

The KiiBOOM Loop75 includes a hot-swappable PCB for easy switch replacements without soldering, accommodating both 3-pin and 5-pin switches. It integrates a gasket structure with a flex-cut Fr4 plate, enhancing both key sound and typing comfort. Packed with sound-dampening materials, it significantly boosts performance, while the cherry profile dye-sub PBT keycaps in a gradient color scheme create a vibrant and distinct appearance.

Robust Connectivity and Battery Life

Optimized for multitasking across both Windows and Mac OS, the Loop 75 offers a seamless user experience. It features a robust 4,000mAh battery that supports prolonged use and provides three connectivity modes: wired USB, wireless Bluetooth, and 2.4GHz wireless, with Bluetooth capable of connecting to up to three devices simultaneously.

Price and availability

The KiiBOOM Loop75 is fully available on both the official website and Amazon Store. The keyboard has two color options offered. The price goes to $169.99. Different color, same price.

For more information, please visit:

KiiBOOM Official Website

Contact us

marketing@kiiboom.com

Contact Information

Marketing KiiBOOM

marketing@kiiboom.com

Related Files

KiiBOOM Loop 75 Press Release 2024

SOURCE: KiiBOOM

View the original press release on newswire.com.