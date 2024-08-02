Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 1, 2024) - Li-Metal Corp. (CSE: LIM) (OTCQB: LIMFF) (FSE: 5ZO) ("Li-Metal" or the "Company"), announces the filing on SEDAR of its audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024 (the "Financials"), the related management's discussion and analysis relating to the Financials, and the related officer certifications of the Company relating to the Financials (collectively, the "Financial Materials").

About Li-Metal Corp.

Li-Metal is a Canadian-based vertically integrated battery materials company and innovator commercializing technologies to enable next-generation batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. We believe our patented lithium metal technology, next-generation battery anode technology and production methods are significantly more sustainable than existing solutions and offer lighter, more energy-dense and safer batteries. Li-Metal's battery materials support battery developers' ability to power more cost-effective electric vehicles that go farther and unlock the future of transportation. For more information, visit: https://li-metal.com.

